‘The Challenge’ Finalist Cory Wharton Set to Box ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Chase DeMoor

MTV personality Cory Wharton is set to face Too Hot to Handle fan-favorite Chase DeMoor in an upcoming boxing match.

‘The Challenge’ star Cory Wharton to box ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Chase DeMoor

In a July 2 Instagram post, MTV personality Cory Wharton, 31, announced his boxing match with Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle Season 2 star and football player Chase DeMoor, 26.

The reality stars are facing off in the No More Talk card on July 30, where Wharton is ready to “step in the ring and get my foot in the door.”

RELATED: ‘Too Hot to Handle’: Chase DeMoor Doesn’t Play in the NFL Despite Being the ‘Best Hands on TikTok’

The Challenge star continued, promising to “take advantage of this opportunity” because he is serious about getting into boxing and plans to “build off this momentum.” Wharton closed by noting how “excited” he is to show off his abilities.

“No more talking; it’s all about the work that you put in,” he added with a muscle emoji. Others on the boxing card include YouTubers Landon McBroom and Adam Saleh battling it out, basketball player Nick “Swaggy P” Young vs. rapper Blueface, NFL running backs Le’Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson, and YouTubers Austin McBroom and Ali “AnEsonGib” Loui Al-Fakri as the main event.

Chase DeMoor recently competed in the USFL after appearing on ‘Too Hot To Handle’

In 2021, DeMoor appeared on the Netflix reality dating series, Too Hot to Handle . He quickly connected with Toronto native Carly Lawrence but moved on after she expressed her desire to get more serious.

DeMoor pursued a relationship with London native Tabitha Clifft, and she connected with Miami native Joey Joy.

They both finished as finalists, with Carly placing third due to her growth in the villa, and their respective relationships didn’t work out. It’s believed the couple reunited for a bit before splitting for good. She married Love Island star Bennett Sipes in March 2022.

Before appearing on Too Hot to Handle , DeMoor pursued a career in professional football. He played defensive end for the Arizona Rattlers and attempted to get into the NFL. After going undrafted, DeMoor competed in the CFL and Spring League before getting drafted in the fourth round to the USFL team, Michigan Panthers, in 2022. However, he was released after four games, only recording three tackles and no sacks. During the football player’s time on the team, he got into a side-line fight with a teammate and memorably wore a nameplate that read, “you slow af.”

Wharton has competed in four finals during ‘The Challenge’ career

After appearing on The Real World: Ex-Plosion in 2014, Wharton began competing on MTV competitive spinoff, The Challenge .

He debuted in Battle of the Bloodlines alongside cousin Mitch Reid, and they finished second, receiving $37,500. Following a short-lived appearance in Rivals 3 , the Michigan native returned for Invasion of the Champions , where he had one of his best performances, winning two eliminations and placing third, earning $26,250.

After back-to-back early exits, Wharton briefly returned for Final Reckoning , where he got disqualified for body-slamming Tony Raines.

He then made back-to-back finals in Total Madness and Double Agents , placing second and taking home $50,000 in the latter, before getting eliminated shortly before the end in Spies, Lies, and Allies . Following his season 37 appearance, Wharton announced his break from the franchise. It’s unclear if he has any immediate plans to return, so it’s assumed the four-time finalist will focus on boxing in the meantime.

RELATED: ‘The Challenge’ Veteran Cory Wharton Announces Break From the Show: ‘I Wanna Have That Fight’