Stevens County, WA

Flash Flood Warning placed in two places in the Inland Northwest

By Vincent Saglimbeni
 3 days ago

Flash Flood warnings were placed across two different locations in the Inland Northwest.

A Flash Flood Warning has been placed in the TumTum and Ford/Corkscrew burn scar in southern Stevens County. There was a power outage in northern Stevens County that is affecting almost 1,800 customers, according to Avista. Most power has been restored in the area.

NWS Spokane says the warning will be in place until 3:15 p.m.

Another flash flood warning was placed in the Summit Trail burn scar, Twin Lakes and Inchelium. NWS says the area has seen 1.5-2.5 inches of rain over the last hour.

Impacts include flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas, water over roadways and the potential for debris flow.

The warning is in place until 4:45 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Colville and Kettle Falls until 2:45 p.m. Winds may reach up to 60 MPH and hail might reach the size of a half-dollar.

Another severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in Cusick and Dalkena until 3 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm warnings have also been placed in the Wenatchee area until 3:45 p.m.

