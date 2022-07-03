ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Woodruff strikes out 8, Brewers beat Bucs for series split

By WES CROSBY Associated Press
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kaecP_0gTu9dVD00

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brandon Woodruff struck out eight in six scoreless innings, steering the Milwaukee Brewers to a 2-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Woodruff gave up six hits, which was his most since May 9. But it was his fifth straight start without allowing more than two earned runs.

McKenzie superb for 7 innings as Guardians edge Yankees 2-0

Omar Narváez hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning. Josh Hader struck out two and got Bryan Reynolds to fly out with the bases loaded in the ninth for his 25th save.

Milwaukee outscored Pittsburgh 32-17 in the four-game series but earned only a split.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Woodruff, WI
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Woodruff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucs#The Milwaukee Brewers#Guardians#Yankees#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
WKBN

WKBN

36K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy