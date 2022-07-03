ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno police arrest five in DUI crackdown

By Steve Timko
KOLO TV Reno
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested five people for driving under the...

www.kolotv.com

KOLO TV Reno

19-year-old charged with attempted murder in Reno shooting

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police arrested a man who allegedly fired several shots inside a business injuring two people. It happened on July 3, 2022 around 3:15 a.m. at a business on N. Virginia Street near E. 8th Street. Police said there was some sort of confrontation between an...
RENO, NV
The Associated Press

September hearing set in kidnapping, killing of Fernley teen

FERNLEY, Nev. (AP) — A rural Nevada judge said Tuesday she won’t decide until September whether to proceed toward a trial in Lyon County on all the charges facing a man accused of kidnapping and killing a Fernley teenager in March. Public defenders for Troy Driver filed a motion last week to dismiss the first-degree murder charge in Lyon County’s justice court in Fernley. They argue he can’t be tried on that charge in Lyon County because 18-year-old Naomi Irion was killed in neighboring Churchill County. Lyon County District Attorney Stephen Rye told Justice of the Peace Lori Matheus in court in Fernley on Tuesday he plans to file his formal opposition to the motion next week. Matheus said she’ll give him until July 20. She plans to hear arguments about the venue dispute in mid-September at the same time she scheduled a preliminary hearing on the murder, kidnapping, robbery, burglary and destruction of evidence charges.
FERNLEY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Domestic violence suspect arrested, found with illegal guns

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - A man wanted in connection with a domestic violence incident was arrested Monday in South Lake Tahoe and was in possession of illegal guns, police reported. Officers with the South Lake Tahoe Police Department responded to a report of domestic violence on the afternoon...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Plumas County News

CHP reports fatality when woman runs in front of Winnebago

A 19-year-old Doyle woman died after running in front of a Winnebago at 1 p.m. on July 2. The Susanville office of the California Highway Patrol reports that Terrance Huff, 65, of Zephyr Cove, Nevada, was driving a 2006 Winnebago at approximately 60 mph southbound on Highway 395, south of the Doyle overhead. The pedestrian was walking south along the centerline of the highway.
DOYLE, CA
Nevada Appeal

4 arrested at alleged Carson City drug house

Four people were arrested Friday after deputies served a search warrant on a residence on Park Street in Carson City. According to the arrest report, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office had received information that Araya Vlach, 20 was selling drugs at the residence. The report says detectives monitored the residence and reported heavy foot traffic at the home with most visits lasting a few minutes.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Apartment damaged in west Reno fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A west Reno apartment was damaged in a fire that started in a kitchen Tuesday evening. The Reno Fire Department was called to the Apex Apartments on Sky Valley Drive just before 5:30 p.m. Firefighters say a fire started in the kitchen of an apartment, causing...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Get your warrant dismissed through warrant forgiveness program

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A chance for those in the community with active warrants to get their warrant dismissed. Through September 30, 2022, Reno Municipal Court is offering warrant forgiveness to most people with outstanding traffic and/or minor misdemeanor warrants. To get your warrant dismissed, court officials urge you to...
RENO, NV
Nationwide Report

1 person hospitalized after a rollover crash in Reno (Reno, NV)

On Tuesday afternoon, one person suffered injuries following a rollover crash in Reno. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle wreck took place shortly before 5:00 p.m. on the ramp connecting northbound I-580 and westbound I-80. The preliminary reports showed that a semi-truck flipped over for undetermined reasons. The truck...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Illegal fireworks to blame for Douglas County brush fire

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Illegal fireworks are to blame for a small brush fire that broke out at Cave Rock on July 4, the Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District reported. It started around 10 p.m. near the boat launch. The fire burned about an acre and was driven by...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Crushed cars fall from semi prompting Spaghetti Bowl closure

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The ramp connecting northbound I-580 and westbound I-80 was closed while Nevada State Police worked to clear the scene of a rollover crash involving a semi truck on Tuesday. The truck driver was taken to ta hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known.tbound I-80...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson City man gets 25 years in California murder

A 63-year-old Carson City man was sentenced in May to 25 years to life in prison for killing a Newport Beach, Calif., man. The Los Angeles Times reported Anthony Thomas Garcia was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder on March 30, 2021. He was convicted of killing 81-year-old Abelardo...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
8 News Now

I-Team: Video shows horse slammed to ground in Nevada roundup

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Video obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team shows a wild horse being slammed to the ground. The video was filmed during the Buffalo Hills Complex Wild Horse Gather which began on July 1st at an area about 70 miles north of Reno. The Bureau of Land Management claims that 383 […]
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Crews battle house fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Crews are battling a house fire on Oak Creek Drive near I-580 and W. Huffaker Lane. It appears at least one home is on fire. We have a crew at the scene. Stay with KOLO 8 News Now on this developing situation.
RENO, NV
Nationwide Report

Man dead after a motorcycle crash in Stead (Reno, NV)

Authorities confirmed that a man lost his life following a single-vehicle accident on Friday in Stead. The fatal motorcycle crash took place at approximately 9:40 p.m. on Silver Sky Parkway and Long River Drive. On arrival, officers found the motorcyclist, described only as man, down on the street and unresponsive. The victim suffered major injuries and was declared dead at the scene by the officials.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Midtown boutique hit by drunk driver for third time

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A midtown vintage boutique is boarded up once again after a car came crashing through the storefront. It's the third time in five years a drunk driver has hit Bad Apple Vntg. Store owners told News4 that the first incident happened...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Five people displaced in late-night house fire in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A house fire is under investigation in Sparks that displaced five people on Tuesday. It happened at a home on S. 19th Street near Pacific Avenue. Sparks Fire was called to the scene just before 10 p.m. after a 911 call was made reporting the smell of smoke. Crews arrived to find flames spreading through the attic. According to Battalion Chief Derek Keller, the structure sustained heavy fire and water damage, and was deemed uninhabitable.
SPARKS, NV

