The Los Angeles Dodgers began their series against the San Diego Padres with a 3-1 win behind Justin Turner providing all the scoring with two home runs. Turner’s solo homer off Joe Musgrove tied the game in the second inning, and his two-run shot in the seventh gave the Dodgers a decided lead. While the homers off Musgrove proved to be the difference, the Padres’ starter was dismissive of Turner.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO