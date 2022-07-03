ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

House of Style? Gucci’s Former London HQ Hits the the Market as a $66.6 Million Mansion

By Abby Montanez
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fkQvL_0gTu8reM00

Click here to read the full article.

The house that Tom Ford built is up for grabs.

Gucci ’s former London headquarters has just been listed for $66.6 million or for lease at £40,000 (about $48,400) a week, Bloomberg reports. The Grafton Street property, located in the the city’s tony Mayfair neighborhood, dates back to as early as 1769 and was also once home to a British Lord High Chancellor.

The palatial property, which has undergone a lavish restoration, has eight bedrooms, a swimming pool, conservatory, gym and movie theater, among other amenities. The interiors are arranged over basement, lower ground, ground and four upper floors. The palace was designed by architect Sir Robert Taylor in a Neoclassical style: T hink 20-foot-high gold leaf ceilings, Georgian fireplaces and marble-lined plunge pool.

Even though it’s been restored, the mansion’s legacy remains as storied as its former inhabitants. At one point, it was the known residence of Lord Brougham, a 19th-century British statesman who went on to become Lord High Chancellor in 1830. In 1998, Gucci bought the property, three years after naming American designer Tom Ford creative director. The decision to relocate the Italian fashion house’s headquarters from Milan to London came from Invescorp, which took ownership of the company in 1994. The investment fund wanted to distance the brand from the assassination of Maurizio Gucci by his ex-wife in 1995. In an attempt to start anew, the London palace officially became the company’s new HQ and underwent a 24-month renovation with construction finishing in 2000.

Today, what used to be Gucci’s main meeting room and boardroom is now the home’s first-floor dining room. The second and third floors once served as offices for Gucci’s PR team, IT department and other staff. The fourth floor was former CEO, Domenico De Sole’s workspace; it has an adjoining sunroom and vaulted beam ceiling.

“The former Gucci mansion, the brand’s global HQ, is now Mayfair’s finest house currently for sale or let. It is here that Tom Ford and Domenico De Sole entertained Alexander McQueen, Anna Wintour and François Pinault and where Lord Chancellor Lord Brougham entertained Queen Victoria and the Duke of Wellington,” said Gary Hersham, founding director of Beauchamp Estates, the firm who’s been appointed to either sell or lease the mansion.

Whether the palace’s next residents will add write a new chapter to its rich history is an open question. One thing is certain, however: They’ll pay a lot more for the chance than Lord Brougham did.

Check out more photos below:

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 4

Related
Robb Report

Bob Saget’s Former Brentwood Estate Just Hit the Market for $7.8 Million

Click here to read the full article. Bob Saget may be known for a certain full house in San Francisco, but it’s the Hollywood great’s LA estate that could now be yours. Located in the tony neighborhood of Brentwood, the 6,600-square-foot property was purchased by the late actor-comedian for $2.9 million in 2003, according to Adam Saget of Compass. Coincidentally, the listing agent is also the nephew of the Full House star. Originally built in the 1960s, the two-story home was treated to a full renovation in the late 2000s just before Saget moved in with his three daughters. The former America’s...
BRENTWOOD, CA
Robb Report

The Mansion That Starred in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ Can Be Yours for $10 Million

Click here to read the full article. You might recognize this Long Island estate from The Wolf of Wall Street, Elementary, or The Loudest Voice, as these TV shows and movies were filmed on the picturesque property. In addition to being camera-ready, the five-acre plot of land at 324 Calf Farm Road has a 15,000-square-foot residence and horse facilities to cater to the needs of even the most avid equestrian. The seller is Ralph Bianculli, who custom-built the home in 2010 to suit his needs. He is a talented equestrian who has bred thoroughbred racehorses on the estate. The home overlooks...
TV SHOWS
Robb Report

This $15 Million Florida Mansion Is a Disney Lover’s Dream

Click here to read the full article. Who needs a theme park when you can your very own Disney mansion? A house in the Carolwood neighborhood of Golden Oak at Florida’s Walt Disney World Resort just went on the market for $15 million, and it’s a Disney lover’s dream. From the entryway, custom stained-glass windows with Disney motifs overlook the courtyard and pool. One of the marble fireplaces is an exact replica of the one in the apartment over Cinderella’s castle. And, perhaps most impressive of all, the home theater looks just like the Millennium Falcon from Star Wars. Of course, this...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Wintour
Person
Queen Victoria
Person
Tom Ford
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
Person
François Pinault
Person
Maurizio Gucci
Daily Mail

Sir Rod Stewart's son Alastair, 18, becomes a poster boy in his own right after starring in billboard advertising campaign for a luxury clothing brand

Sir Rod Stewart is not the only poster-boy in his family: the singer’s son Alastair is starring in an advertising campaign in Italy — at the age of just 16. ‘My little brother has his own billboard in Milan,’ gushes his half-sister, Ruby Stewart, 35, after seeing huge images of him plastered all over the world’s fashion capital.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Design#House Of Style#London Hq Hits#British#Georgian#American#Italian#Invescorp
SheKnows

Princess Diana Allegedly Had a Crush on a Popular 1980s Singer Who Frequently Called Her ‘My Darling’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s not a big secret that Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage was an unhappy one. So it’s not a surprise Diana allegedly developed a crush on one of her A-list friends back in the 1980s — specifically with George Michael.  In the upcoming biography by James Gavin called George Michael: A Life, he explores a myriad of aspects of the late singer’s life — including his relationship with Diana. They were quite close,...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Shorts & Matching Top While Watching Prince Harry’s Polo Game

Meghan Markle specializes in looking sophisticated, even while wearing casual shorts. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing cute denim shorts and a matching button-down top while happily observing her husband Prince Harry, 37, at a polo match on Friday, June 17. In photos, a radiant Meghan wore her hair loosely pulled back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and elegant jewelry, including a watch. In one photo, Meghan was seen relaxing under a tent with Prince Harry, who was wearing protective gear for the match.
WORLD
shefinds

You May Want To Sit Down Before You See The Black Dress J-Lo Wore To The Tribeca Film Festival—She’s Showing So Much Skin!

Jennifer Lopez made sure all eyes were on her when she attended the premiere of her new Netflix documentary Halftime, at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on Wednesday, June 8th. And let’s just say that it was very clear that the “On My Way” singer – along with her famously incredible figure – was the star of the show!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
TMZ.com

Corey Gamble Grabs Handful of Kris Jenner While Partying in Capri

What? That's totally what Kris Jenner's bf Corey Gamble could've been whispering while getting super cozy with her during a party in Capri!. The Kardashians matriarch and her man are kicking it off the Italian island and, of course, they're doing it big ... on Tommy Hilfiger's yacht. Kris greeted the designer with big fat air kisses when they arrived.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Shakira Holds Hands With Son Sasha, 7, In 1st Photos Since Split From Gerard Pique

Heartbreak can feel like a kick to the gut, and there were plenty of those going down on Wednesday when Shakira took one of her and Gerard Piqué’s sons to karate in Barcelona, Spain. The outing marked the first time Shakira, 45, was seen in public since she and Gerard, 35, announced the end of their relationship. In the photos, the “Queen of Latin Music” held the hand of her and Gerard’s seven-year-old son, Sasha, while exiting the karate class. Shakira kept it casual with a “Locals Only” t-shirt, a pair of distressed jeans, and some fashionable sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Baggy Jeans & $4K Chanel Bag While Out Walking In NYC: Photo

Katie Holmes looked business chic as she was spotted on a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The 43-year-old actress stunned in a cropped black blazer and a pair of cropped, blue wide-leg trousers. A simple white crew neck tee was styled under the blazer and tucked unto her high-waisted pants. The Dawson’s Creek star toted around a gorgeous black Chanel purse with a silver chain across her body. A chain belt worn around her waist perfectly matched. While HollywoodLife cannot confirm the precise purse Katie paired with her outfit, it looks strikingly similar to the $4,400 Chanel Mini Flap Bag. To complete her look, Katie walked in a pair of black flats. Her luscious brunette locks were styled down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

A New Video Reveals the ‘Holy Grail of Shipwrecks’ With Billions in Treasure Scattered on the Seafloor

Click here to read the full article. We now have a better idea of what the “holy grail of shipwrecks” actually looks like. The Colombian Navy has released new footage of the San José, a Spanish galleon that sank just north of the country more than 300 years ago. The footage, which was shot using an underwater vehicle, also revealed the existence of two other historical wrecks in the water nearby. The new discovery was confirmed by Colombian President Iván Duque during a televised address on Monday, according to Reuters. The footage was shot by a remotely operated vehicle that was sent...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

This Antique-Filled $25 Million Florida Mansion Comes With 100 Feet of Private Beachfront

Click here to read the full article. There’s something for everyone at this $25 million South Florida manse, whether you’re an art lover, car aficionado, sun seeker or history buff. Located in Highland Beach, Florida, which is part of Palm Beach County, this residence also pleasantly stands out from its neighbors with its gorgeous Renaissance-style architecture.   The grand entrance looks plucked out of Italy and has two sweeping stone staircases that lead to the front door. Inside, there’s a dramatic double-height foyer with tall glass windows that drench the home in natural sunlight. The 12,000-square-foot house has six bedrooms, six bathrooms...
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

Universal Studios Park Closing Beloved Attraction

Universal Studios Orlando (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report sees on average over 7.5 million patrons annually. Just 36 miles away Disney World (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report sees on average close to 19 million annually. Disappointing that number of fans can be devastating.
ORLANDO, FL
Page Six

David and Victoria Beckham’s daughter, Harper, looks all grown up on Italy trip

David Beckham is adorably spending father-daughter time with Harper on a Venice vacation. The former professional soccer player, 47, and the 10-year-old jetted off to Italy last week. “Creating special memories,” he captioned an Instagram video Monday. “Ssssssshhhhhhh don’t tell mummy 9am Gelato 🍨 sorry mummy.” Victoria Beckham, who also shares sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, with David, commented, “Did u bring mummy one of those hats home?!?! I love u both sooooo much!!! X special time with daddy is everything!!! X.” The athlete documented more of the trip on his Instagram Story that same day, including multiple gondola rides and...
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

Robb Report

32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy