ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishers, IN

Fishers fire destroys 1 home and damages 2 others

By Jazlyn Gomez
WRTV
WRTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wuB0f_0gTu8oFP00

FISHERS — The Fishers Fire Department responded to a call for a single-family residence fire Sunday afternoon.

According to FFD captain John Mehling, the fire began on the back porch and spread quickly.

A family was home and able to get out in time, but pets are still being accounted for. No one was injured.

Due to the heat, the FFD had to call for extra crews to help extinguish the fire as it spread onto the other homes.

WRTV
Fishers Fire Department respond to a fire that broke out Sunday.

The neighboring homes were damaged with one having extensive damage while the other home had cosmetic damage after the side of the home melted.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

TOP STORIES: Indiana gas tax increases to 61 cents per gallon | PICS: Inside Kessler Boulevard mansion | Township trustee and fire employees owe taxpayers $351K, audit reveals | Former Purdue basketball star Caleb Swanigan dies at 25 | Here's what overturning Roe v. Wade's abortion protections means for Indiana

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Father, 2 kids displaced after fire at Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A fire in Columbus has left a father and his two small children without their home. Neighbors reported the fire at a rental on S. Cherry Street around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday. Fire officials arrived to find a single-story home and a nearby vehicle on fire. Neighbors told them it was possible children […]
COLUMBUS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fishers, IN
Fishers, IN
Accidents
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Fishers, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
WTHR

Central Indiana fire departments respond to several house fires Sunday

CARMEL, Ind. — Several fires kept central Indiana fire departments busy Sunday. The Carmel Fire Department responded to two house fires late Sunday night. The first fire was reported at 14253 Trailwind Court around 11:10 p.m. Crews arrived to find fire coming from the roof of the home. The...
CARMEL, IN
WRTV

IndyHumane fixing air conditioning issue at shelter

INDIANAPOLIS—An Indianapolis animal shelter says it is making changes to its cooling system amid this week’s sweltering temperatures. A concerned citizen contacted WRTV with a picture inside a dog kennel that read 81.5 degrees with 65 percent humidity. The high temperature in Indianapolis on Wednesday was 90 degrees.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caleb Swanigan
WISH-TV

Storms down trees in Delaware, Rush counties

(WISH) — Potent, isolated storms Tuesday downed trees in Delaware and Rush counties, the local emergency management agencies say. In Rushville, a storm with winds from 50-55 mph downed trees with trucks from 12-15 inches in diameter, according to the Rush County agency and the National Weather Service at Indianapolis. Some of the trees may have been weakened from storms on Friday that downed the Police Department building’s communications tower and left other damage. The weather service sent multiple alerts about the storm, but did not issue a warning.
RUSH COUNTY, IN
WTHR

1 dead, 3 injured including child in Delaware County crash

ALBANY, Indiana — One person is dead and three others, including a child, were taken to the hospital after a single vehicle rollover crash in Delaware County on Tuesday. Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner said the crash happened at around 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 167 and CR 900 North, which is just north of Albany in northeast Delaware County.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Motorcycle accident claims Greensburg man’s life

— One person is dead following a motorcycle accident that happened on the 7000 block of West County Road 650 North in the St. Paul area early Saturday morning. The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office says the preliminary investigation indicates that 55-year-old Dereke Dru Mink of Greensburg was southbound when his motorcycle went off the road and collided with a parked vehicle just after 2:30 am.
GREENSBURG, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roe V Wade#Accident#Ffd
ottumwaradio.com

Rollover Accident Kills Indiana Man

A single-car, rollover accident in Lee County claimed the life of an Indiana man on the 4th of July. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at 2:39 PM, a 2003 Dodge Caravan driven by 58-year-old Giang Nguyen of Anderson, Indiana was traveling northbound on Highway 27. The accident report states...
LEE COUNTY, IA
WIBC.com

NWS: Heat and Slight Risk of Severe Storms Wednesday

STATEWIDE–Portions of Indiana are under a heat advisory until 9 pm Wednesday with many places in Indiana expected to get heat indices between 100 and 110. Severe storms are also possible. “The heat advisory area is essentially from Rockville to Greencastle over towards Shelbyville and Greensburg and points south....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRTV

16-year-old shot on Indianapolis' northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 16-year-old was wounded in a shooting Wednesday on the city's northwest side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found the teen victim shot while responding before 12:10 p.m. to the 4400 block of North Vinewood Avenue. This is near North High School Road and West 46th Street, said IMPD Lt. Shane Foley.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

5 people, including teenager, shot Tuesday morning in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least five people, including a teenager, were injured in separate shootings Tuesday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At around 4:20 a.m., police found a person shot in the 2300 block of South Oxford Street. That’s just off of Raymond Street and Keystone...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRTV

WRTV

29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy