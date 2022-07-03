Fishers fire destroys 1 home and damages 2 others
FISHERS — The Fishers Fire Department responded to a call for a single-family residence fire Sunday afternoon.
According to FFD captain John Mehling, the fire began on the back porch and spread quickly.
A family was home and able to get out in time, but pets are still being accounted for. No one was injured.
Due to the heat, the FFD had to call for extra crews to help extinguish the fire as it spread onto the other homes.
The neighboring homes were damaged with one having extensive damage while the other home had cosmetic damage after the side of the home melted.
