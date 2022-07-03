ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Fourth of July travel chaos with 900 flights canceled and 8,000 delayed as airports see most passengers in two years

By Carsen Holaday
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DciWj_0gTu8mTx00

THOUSANDS of flight cancellations and delays have caused frustrating chaos for millions of Americans hoping to travel over the holiday weekend.

As of Sunday evening, over 933 flights have been canceled and at least 8,498 flights have been delayed due to bad weather as well as staffing shortages, per FlightAware.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MKSIc_0gTu8mTx00
Over 933 flights have been canceled and at least 8,498 flights have been delayed this weekend Credit: Getty

The July 4th weekend chaos has been worsened by Tropical Storm Bonnie and Tropical Storm Colin.

Tropical Storm Colin put storm warnings in effect for much of the coastal Carolinas this weekend and is said to affect Fourth of July gatherings with heavy rainfall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WVt0C_0gTu8mTx00
Travelers are facing large delays at airports during the coming holiday weekend in the US Credit: EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Colin originated near Florida's east coast on Saturday then traveled towards Georgia before moving inland over South Carolina.

Tropical Storm Bonnie worsens Southern weather as Reuters predicts that the storm will intensify into a hurricane off the coast of Mexico.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sRLUX_0gTu8mTx00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ewOMw_0gTu8mTx00

Over the past week, thousands of flights were canceled with American and Delta nixing the most plane trips as Delta pilots protest work conditions, according to NBC News.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NT4vN_0gTu8mTx00
US airlines are bracing customers for what will likely be another bumpy holiday weekend as the industry struggles to manage a surge in travel demand Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

The canceled flights come as an email warning from Delta advised of "operational issues" and urged flyers to rebook their trips with "no fare difference or change fees."

However, Delta pilots and flight attendants were photographed on Thursday taking part in an informational picket at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia.

A Delta Airlines pilot, who wished to remain anonymous, spoke with WSB-TV about why so many flights are getting canceled.

He told the news outlet: "Obviously there is an airline pilot shortage across the board for most domestic airlines."

“They’re being caused by staffing issues. They go far beyond pilots just getting sick," the pilot said.

"We’re not the only ones canceling these flights, but what we do feel, and I as a pilot and a lot of my colleagues feel, is that Delta has kind of backed themselves into this position."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26WWPE_0gTu8mTx00
Air travelers are experiencing delays and cancelations during the busy summer holiday travel weekend Credit: EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

In a statement to WSB, Delta said: "Delta teams continue to safely manage through compounding factors affecting our operation, including higher-than-planned unscheduled absences in some of our work groups.

"Canceling a flight is always our last resort, and we sincerely apologize to our customers."

PRE-PANDEMIC NUMBERS

The traffic comes as Transportation Security Administration Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein reported that TSA officers screened 2,490,490 people at airport security checkpoints nationwide on Friday, July 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NdTmt_0gTu8mTx00
An estimated 3.5 million people are expected to fly this coming holiday weekend Credit: EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

The number is the highest since February 11, 2020, when 2,507,588 people were screened.

"We are back to pre-pandemic checkpoint volume," Farbstein wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dcZyo_0gTu8mTx00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47JEMt_0gTu8mTx00

One high-volume airport, JFK in New York, was evacuated Sunday morning as police scrambled to a "security incident" at Terminal 4.

Officials warned there would be "residual traffic delays" which could delay access to the airport for passengers on top of the existing travel complications.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

American flights are unsafe for passengers, warns pilot: ‘There is a problem here’

An American pilot has claimed US flights are not safe for passengers as there is an “inhumane level” of pressure on pilots amid an intensifying nationwide pilot shortage.American flyers need to be “concerned” about their safety because “there is a problem here”, warned Dennis Tajer, a spokesperson for Texas-based pilots union Allied Pilots Association.A nationwide pilot shortage has become the latest flashpoint of anger among pilots and staff in the country’s embattled airline industry, sparking fresh concerns in the travel sector.Thousands of flights have been cancelled or hit by long delays since the last week as airlines grappled to...
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst U.S. Airport for Summer Travel

Air travel is now harder than it’s been in years. Airlines are short staffed. This includes pilots who retired during the pandemic, and onboard crews who do not believe they are paid enough. The same goes for baggage handlers and other ground crew. It’s no wonder that on-time arrivals and departures are affected – more […]
NEWARK, NJ
TODAY.com

American Airlines says it will stop flying to these 4 airports amid pilot shortage

A pilot shortage has prompted American Airlines to end services beginning in September to some airports in Iowa, New York and Ohio, the company has announced. The services, according to a company statement to NBC News on Wednesday, will cease on Sept. 7 at the Dubuque Regional Airport in Iowa, the Long Island MacArthur Airport and the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport, which are in New York and the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport in Ohio.
DUBUQUE, IA
UPI News

Flight attendant, pilot get engaged in mid-flight proposal

June 16 (UPI) -- Passengers aboard an Alaska Airlines flight were treated to a romantic spectacle when a flight attendant proposed to her girlfriend, a pilot, in mid-flight. The airline said flight attendant Veronica Rojas got permission from officials to stage a proposal to her girlfriend, Alejandra Moncayo, during a flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airport Security#Jfk Airport#Flights Canceled#Flight Attendants#Tsa#Americans#Tropical Storm Bonnie#Southern#Reuters#Nbc News#Delta Airlines#Wsb Tv
Glamour

TSA Is No Longer Scanning Boarding Passes at These Airports

Many airline passengers equate summer travel with snaking lines at airport security. But this year TSA is adding new technology to speed along even the most congested checkpoints. One such piece of equipment, called a credential authentication technology (CAT) scanner, is programmed to automatically match traveler's ID information to flight manifests. In short: Travelers at dozens of U.S. airports no longer need to show their boarding passes to TSA officers, eliminating one more item that fliers need to scramble for in order to get through security.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

American Airlines cancels flights to three cities indefinitely over pilot shortage

American Airlines will end services for three US cities after the Labor Day holiday weekend due to a pilot shortage, the latest setback for the aviation industry that has seen a spate of flight cancellations in recent months.The Fort Worth-based company, believed to be the world’s largest airline by fleet size, said it would drop services from the airports of Toledo in Ohio and Ithaca and Islip in New York, starting 7 September.“In response to the regional pilot shortage affecting the airline industry, American Airlines has made the difficult decision to end service,” American Airlines spokeswoman Andrea Koos said...
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
TravelNoire

Girl Almost Dies During Mid-Flight Allergic Reaction After Passenger Refuses To Stop Eating Nuts

A British teen is lucky to be alive after experiencing a severe allergic reaction to nuts another passenger was eating on her flight. Joanna Jones and her 14-year-old daughter Poppy were traveling back to England from the Caribbean island nation of Antigua on a British Airways flight. They had been vacationing there with other members of their family on their first trip since the lockdown ended.
HEALTH
The Independent

Woman climbs over row of passengers to return to seat during flight

A shocked plane passenger has shared footage of a woman appearing to climb over a row of other people to get back to her seat.Twitter user Brandon (@in_jedi) suggested the act was “the most criminal” thing he’s ever seen on a plane and suggested it was happening throughout the seven-hour flight.Wearing pyjamas and socks, the woman can be seen hopping over other passengers - who appear calm - using armrests as footholds.The clip has divided people online, with some left disgusted by her actions, while others defended them.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kate Bush: Running Up That Hill reaches number one in UKViral TikTok trick claims to help people fall asleepSolar wind: what is it and what causes it?
PUBLIC SAFETY
PopCrush

Passengers Horrified After Airplane Completes Majority of 14-Hour Flight With Large Hole in Plane

Emirates plane passengers were shocked to discover that their plane had a large hole in it for the majority of their 14-hour flight. On Friday (July 1), the A360 plane took off from Dubai and landed safely at Brisbane International Airport at 10:45 PM despite a malfunction that caused a hole to form. Passengers heard a loud banging noise approximately 45 minutes after the plane departed and were unaware of what was actually happening to the aircraft.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS News

Thieves disappear with 20 shipping containers full of gold and silver ore and TVs from Mexico seaport

Mexico City — Thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo and stole 20 freight containers loaded with partly refined gold and silver ore and television sets, the Mexican Employers Federation said Monday. José Medina Mora, president of the federation, said the large-scale robbery was a sign of rising crime in Mexico.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Cruise ship brawl erupts in Carnival Magic's dance club with up to 60 passengers fighting: Coast Guard escorts vessel to dock in NYC

A massive brawl has broken out on a cruise ship as it returned to New York City, prompting the Coast Guard to escort the ship back to dock and the NYPD to open a probe. The fight began in the nightclub of the Carnival Magic at about 5.20am on Tuesday, on the final night of the ship's eight-day Caribbean cruise with stops in Dominicana, Turks and Caicos, and the Bahamas.
The Independent

Delta passengers offered $10,000 to take a later flight

Delta Air Lines passengers boarding a flight on Monday morning were amazed to be offered $10,000 (£8,210) to give up their seats. Boarding had already begun for the flight - from Grand Rapids, Michigan to Minneapolis, Minnesota -when Delta staff announced that the flight was overbooked,Airline ground staff said they were looking for eight passengers willing to travel to Minneapolis, Minnesota on a later flight. In return, the volunteers would each be awarded $10,000 in compensation.The Independent was unable to verify how much the airline paid out to passengers in this instance, but it is not uncommon for large sums...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Tennessee couple, 68 and 65, and Florida man, 64, were killed by carbon monoxide poisoning while on holiday at Sandals Emerald Bay resort in the Bahamas in May, cops say

Carbon monoxide poisoning killed three U.S. tourists found dead at a resort in the Bahamas in May, police announced Tuesday. The victims had been identified as Michael Phillips, 68, and Robbie Phillips, 65, from Tennessee; and Vincent Chiarella, 64, from Florida. 'At this juncture of the investigation, we can officially...
FLORIDA STATE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
569K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy