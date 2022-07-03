ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Several people dead in Copenhagen shopping mall shooting

By By JAN M. OLSEN and KARL RITTER Associated Press
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gUcTZ_0gTu8lbE00

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A gunman opened fire in a Copenhagen shopping mall, one of the largest of its kind in Scandinavia, killing an unspecified number of people and wounding several others on Sunday, police said.

The suspected gunman, who is in custody, is a 22-year-old Danish man who was detained near the Fields shopping mall on the southern outskirts of the capital, said police inspector Søren Thomassen, head of the Copenhagen police operations unit.

"We know that there are several dead" and "several injured," Thomassen told a news conference, adding that terror can't be ruled out. "We do not have information that others are involved. This is what we know now."

He didn't provide any further details on the victims or supsect, or say how many people were killed or wounded. The shopping center is on the outskirts of Copenhagen just across from a subway line that connects the city center with the international airport. A major highway also runs adjacent to Fields, which opened in 2004.

Images from the scene showed people running out of the mall, and Denmark's TV2 broadcaster posted a photo of a man being put on a stretcher. Witnesses said people were crying and hid in shops.

Laurits Hermansen told Danish broadcaster DR that he was in a clothing store at the shopping center with his family when he heard "three-four bangs. Really loud bangs. It sounded like the shots were being fired just next to the store."

Copenhagen Mayor Sophie H. Andersen tweeted: "Terrible reports of shooting in Fields. We do not yet know for sure how many were injured or dead, but it is very serious."

Police said they were first alerted to the shooting at 5:36 p.m. (1536 GMT; 11:36 a.m. EDT). A huge presence of heavily-armed police officers arrived at the scene, with several fire department vehicles also parked outside the mall.

"One person has been arrested in connection with the shooting at Fields. We currently are not able to say more about the person concerned," Copenhagen police tweeted. "We have a massive presence at Fields and are working on getting an overview."

A concert by former One Direction band member Harry Styles was scheduled to be held at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT; 2 p.m. EDT) at the nearby Royal Arena. It was unclear whether the concert would go ahead.

On Snapchat, Styles wrote "My team and I pray for everyone involved in the Copenhagen shopping mall shooting. I am shocked. Love H."

Shortly after the shooting, the royal palace said a reception with Crown Prince Frederik connected to the Tour de France cycling race had been canceled. The first three stages of the race were held in Denmark this year, the palace said in a statement. The reception was due to be held on the royal yacht that is moored in Soenderborg, the town where the third stage ended.

___

Karl Ritter reported from Unterseen, Switzerland.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

3 killed in shooting at Copenhagen shopping mall, police say

At least three people were killed when a gunman opened fire in a Copenhagen shopping mall Sunday, police said. Several others were wounded, including three who are in critical condition, police inspector Søren Thomassen said.The suspect, who is in custody, is a 22-year-old Danish man who was detained near the Fields shopping mall, said Thomassen, head of the Copenhagen police operations unit.Thomassen said the three victims were a man in his 40s and "two young people."  Earlier Sunday, Thomassen said it was too early to speculate on a motive but said that terror couldn't be immediately ruled out. He noted police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

Shocking new details emerge about ‘monstrous’ Highland Park parade shooter after six killed & 24 hurt

NEW information has emerged about the gunman who opened fire at a Fourth of July parade on Monday morning, killing six people and injuring several others. Witnesses at the parade shared chilling details about the incident in Highland Park and suspected shooter Robert "Bobby" E Crimo III, who was taken into custody after an officer noted him driving.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
BBC

Zara Aleena died from head and neck injuries, coroner hears

A woman who was killed as she returned home from a night out died from head and neck injuries, a coroner has heard. Zara Aleena, 35, was walking in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, 10 minutes from her home, when she was attacked in the early hours on 26 June. Jordan McSweeney,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Copenhagen#Shopping Center#Scandinavia#Danish
The Independent

Unarmed man shot by police during prison break was ‘lawfully killed’

An unarmed father-of-two was “lawfully killed” by a firearms officer during a foiled prison break, but police made numerous failures in the planning and execution of the operation, an inquiry has concluded.Jermaine Baker was fatally shot at close range as he sat in the front passenger seat of a stolen Audi A6 near Wood Green Crown Court in north London in December 2015 by police who suspected he and other conspirators were about to free a dangerous prisoner from a custody van.The 28-year-old, from Tottenham, was unarmed at the time he was shot by a counter-terrorism specialist firearms officer known...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Denmark
Country
Switzerland
BBC

Rapist targeted 13-year-old girls at parties in Dundee

A teenage rapist who arrived late at house parties to target young girls who had been drinking has been locked up for five years. Jordan Pearson, who was 17 at the time, was found guilty of raping two 13-year-old girls in Dundee in 2019. He was also found guilty of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Videos of beheadings, glorifying school shootings and obsession with 47: Robert Crimo’s disturbing online world

His uncle said he “saw no signs of trouble”.The mayor said she remembers him as “just a little boy” when she knew him as a Cub Scout.Local police said that he wasn’t even on their radar.But a close look at Robert Crimo’s online presence tells a very different story.Across multiple platforms, the 21-year-old often posted disturbing and violent videos including one of a beheading.The amateur rapper, who goes by the stage name “Awake the Rapper”, celebrated death and glamourised school shootings in one of his music videos, culminating in the gunman being shot dead by police.There’s also the unexplained obsession...
PUBLIC SAFETY
pethelpful.com

Video of Zookeeper Attempting to Save Drowning Orangutan Is Tough to Watch

Even in the most protected environments, accidents can happen. Unfortunately, one of those accidents occurred at a zoo in Vietnam when a large orangutan began drowning in its own enclosure. Apparently, a visitor had tossed food into the water of the enclosure's moat, enticing the animal to jump in. When...
ACCIDENTS
International Business Times

South Africans Mourn Deaths Of 21 Teenagers In Tavern Tragedy

South African mourners gathered in the coastal city of East London on Wednesday to grieve the still-mysterious deaths of 21 teenagers in a poorly ventilated local tavern 10 days ago. Dressed in black, they sung and danced to solemn gospel songs in front of the coffins of 19 of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Dea-John Reid: CCTV shows boy, 14, 'hunted down' before killing

The mother of a black teenage boy who was stabbed to death says she did not get justice when his killer was convicted of manslaughter and not murder. Dea-John Reid, 14, died in Kingstanding, Birmingham, in May 2021. CCTV played during the trial in March shows him being chased by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Parents of Boy, 2, Found Alone at Parade Shooting Among Dead

Aiden McCarthy's photo was shared across Chicago-area social media groups in the hours after the July 4 parade shooting in Highland Park, accompanied by pleas to help identify the 2-year-old who had been found at the scene bloodied and alone and to reunite him with his family. On Tuesday, friends...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Abandoned bus mysteriously found blocking a country lane in Kent

An abandoned bus has been found mysteriously abandoned on a country road in Kent.A motorist discovered the ditched vehicle while driving on the A227 last Monday (27 June).This eerie dashcam footage shows the bus blocking the road."There were no other people around apart from the other van, no hazards, no warning signs on approach", the motorist said.Kent Police said the bus was moved from the scene and records do not show that any other vehicle was involved.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Election win should trigger Scottish independence, says SturgeonConvoy of ice cream trucks form funeral procession for veteran sellerIsrael army says it shot down Hezbollah drones approaching gas rig
TRAFFIC
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy