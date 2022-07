Anyone living in or near Southwest Virginia can once again take advantage of free oral care on July 22-23 as the Mission of Mercy dental clinic returns to UVA-Wise’s Convocation Center for the first time since the pandemic began. These much needed services will be offered through Mission of Mercy (MOM), a program of the Virginia Dental Association Foundation that addresses oral health needs in underserved communities and areas throughout the state by providing preventative, restorative and surgical dental care.

WISE COUNTY, VA ・ 2 HOURS AGO