Flash Flood Warning issued for Cibola by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 14:38:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: McKinley FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and west central New Mexico, including the following counties, in north central New Mexico, Sandoval. In west central New Mexico, Cibola and McKinley. * WHEN...Until 515 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 312 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms moving towards the northeast. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Marquez. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

MCKINLEY COUNTY, NM ・ 45 MINUTES AGO