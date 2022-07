Perhaps more than any of the other major North American team sports, hockey is fueled by hatred. In Unrivaled: Red Wings v Avalanche, a new feature-length documentary on ESPN+, we get a look back at one of the most bruising rivalries in recent memory, that of the bitter feud between the Detroit Red Wings and Colorado Avalanche in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The teams were frequently in contention with each other in the NHL’s Western Conference, but faced off with a ferocious passion that went beyond wins and losses.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO