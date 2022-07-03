ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surfside Beach, SC

Surfside Beach police say man entered home through unlocked door, sexually assaulted woman

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fRIBT_0gTu7jId00

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was sexually assaulted early Sunday morning by a man who apparently entered her home through an unlocked door, Surfside Beach police said.

Police were called at 2:31 a.m. to investigate a report of a burglary in the 600 block of South Ocean Boulevard.

“Initial reports indicate that an unidentified male entered the residence through an unlocked door,” police said in a news release. “Once inside the residence, the suspect brandished a firearm to hold a female occupant against her will and sexually assaulted her before fleeing the residence.”

Police released several surveillance photos of the suspect, who they said is thinly built and between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10. He was last seen wearing faded gray jean shorts, no shirt and black shoes. He also had a red or orange shoulder bag across his chest.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ReTJr_0gTu7jId00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DImSV_0gTu7jId00
Photos courtesy of Surfside Beach Police Department

Police are asking residents to check their surveillance cameras for any images of the suspect or suspicious activity that might have been captured between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Paul Regan at 843-913-6349 or the police department at 843-913-6368, option 1.

📲 Download the News 13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.

Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach police find person in crashed car with multiple gunshot wounds

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was taken to the hospital after they were shot early Wednesday morning in Myrtle Beach, police said. Officers in the area of of Broadway Street and Highway 501 heard gunshots at about 1 a.m., according to police. On the way to the scene, officers saw a crash near 8th Avenue North and North Kings Highway. The driver of the car had multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Police: 19-year-old believed to be ‘held against her will’ found safe

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – Lake City police announced that a missing 19-year-old woman has been found safe. Police announced Tuesday night that Comonte Evans had been found. The Lake City Police Department posted on Saturday that she had missing for several hours from the city of Florence and her last known location was within the Lake City area.
LAKE CITY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Surfside Beach, SC
Surfside Beach, SC
Crime & Safety
WBTW News13

25-year-old killed in Dillon County shooting

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Dillon County Coroner has identified a 25-year-old who was killed in a shooting Saturday night in the Latta area. Shondale Dixon, of Dillon County, died of multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting on Crowley Drive, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley. The shooting is being investigated as a […]
DILLON COUNTY, SC
columbuscountynews.com

Drug Suspect Dies After Fleeing Traffic Stop

A Whiteville drug suspect who fled a traffic stop died in a South Carolina hospital. Christopher Wilson, 41, died June 28, the day after he was arrested on narcotics charges, according to the sheriff’s office. Wilson and another man were the subject of a traffic stop in the area...
WHITEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Endangered 14-year-old found safe

Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed. HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An endangered 14-year-old out of Horry County has been found safe, according to police.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Ocean#Violent Crime
wpde.com

Man charged in killing at Dillon County Fourth of July cookout

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Javarius Bethea, 18, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in a deadly shooting this past Saturday at a home on Crowley Drive in the Oak Grove community of Dillon County, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell.
DILLON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWAY NewsChannel 3

WPD conducts ‘Operation Firecracker’ traffic checkpoint, issues 79 charges

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department Traffic Unit, with assistance from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Pender County Sheriff’s Office, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Police Department, and the North Carolina Highway Patrol conducted a multi-agency checking station Friday night. According to the...
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

4 hurt in boat crash near Yauhanna Bridge in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD/WBTW) –- Four people were hurt Tuesday afternoon in a boat crash near the Yauhannah Bridge on the Great Pee Dee River in Georgetown County, authorities said. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office initially said the boat crashed into the bridge, but the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources later said the boat […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WECT

Police search for woman last seen at bus station two weeks ago

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a woman they say may be endangered. Charity Rouse, 38, was last seen two weeks ago at the Cando Street bus station. Police aren’t sure what she was wearing at the time or where she was headed. Rouse...
WBTW News13

Boat hits Little River jetties, 8 rescued, SCDNR says

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Eight people were rescued after a boat hit the Little River jetties, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. There were no serious injuries, and the DNR said those aboard the boat were transferred to an Horry County Fire Rescue boat and taken to land. In a […]
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

56K+
Followers
5K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy