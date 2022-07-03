Halapoulivaati Vaitai Listed as Player Lions Should Trade
Raleigh News & Observer
3 days ago
The Detroit Lions are expecting the offensive line to become the strength of the team. Early in his tenure with the Detroit Lions, Halapoulivaati Vaitai struggled at right tackle. After switching to right guard, the veteran offensive lineman started 15 games and recorded 953 snaps in 2021. He ranked...
Bears fifth-round OL Braxton Jones has worked closely with LG Cody Whitehair during the final week of minicamp and has put in the work to emerge as a competitor at left tackle. “I think they’ve been harder on me, and I like it like that,” Jones said, via BearsWire.com. “Even...
The first season of the rebooted USFL completed Saturday night in Canton, Ohio. The Birmingham Stallions held off the Philadelphia Stars in a very entertaining and competitive championship game. Much of the USFL talent pool is filled with players who would love to advance into the NFL. And more than...
Flag football will be played at an international, multi-sport event for the first time next week during the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama. The NFL may be the sport’s biggest cheerleader. “When we talk about the future of the game of football, it is, no question, flag,” NFL executive Troy Vincent told The Associated Press. “When I’ve been asked over the last 24 months, in particular, what does the next 100 years look like when you look at football, not professional football, it’s flag. It’s the inclusion and the true motto of ‘football for all.’ There is a place in flag football for all.” Vincent points to the growing number of men and women playing flag football globally. He’s encouraged that six states — Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Nevada and New York — have sanctioned flag football as a varsity sport in high school with 20 more states interested or in the process of piloting to get it sanctioned.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been linked to at least a couple of skilled veteran wide receivers that find themselves still looking for a new NFL home. However, the Buccaneers should stay put when it comes to the wide receiver position. Ever since Tom Brady arrived in Tampa Bay, the...
The Detroit Lions have made some solid moves this offseason as the front office continues to build the roster. They’re still far away from being a legitimate threat in the NFC North, but the franchise has created a nice foundation to keep improving on. There is plenty for fans to be excited about but there is one key area that could really take the league by storm. We take a dive into a position group for the Lions that will make the biggest impact in the 2022 NFL season.
The Jets wide receiver room is full of young talented guys with the additions of first round pick Garrett Wilson and undrafted free agent Calvin Jackson Jr. Before this year, the Jets spent draft picks on Denzel Mims in 2020 and Elijah Moore in 2021 while signing veteran Corey Davis to a four-year deal in 2021. They added Braxton Berrios in 2019 after he was cut from the Patriots. The Jets receivers should make noise this year but Zach Wilson’s job isn’t anywhere near secure and Robert Saleh is a year away from his job security diminishing if this team doesn’t improve. The problem with this receiving corps stems from none of these receivers being proven, which includes Davis and Berrios.
The Vikings made a big bet on Kevin O'Connell this offseason. They think that a new coaching staff will make a world of difference in leading a largely unchanged roster to the postseason for the first time since 2019. If that bet doesn't pay off and things go south for...
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has been working out with Leonard Fournette, D'Andre Swift and Jalen Mills. The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year is training in Austin, Texas with trainer Jordan Bush. Chase finished last season with 81 receptions for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns. He'll...
