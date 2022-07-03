ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halapoulivaati Vaitai Listed as Player Lions Should Trade

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Lions are expecting the offensive line to become the strength of the team. Early in his tenure with the Detroit Lions, Halapoulivaati Vaitai struggled at right tackle. After switching to right guard, the veteran offensive lineman started 15 games and recorded 953 snaps in 2021. He ranked...

Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears fifth-round OL Braxton Jones has worked closely with LG Cody Whitehair during the final week of minicamp and has put in the work to emerge as a competitor at left tackle. “I think they’ve been harder on me, and I like it like that,” Jones said, via BearsWire.com. “Even...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Associated Press

NFL makes strong push for flag football with eye on Olympics

Flag football will be played at an international, multi-sport event for the first time next week during the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama. The NFL may be the sport’s biggest cheerleader. “When we talk about the future of the game of football, it is, no question, flag,” NFL executive Troy Vincent told The Associated Press. “When I’ve been asked over the last 24 months, in particular, what does the next 100 years look like when you look at football, not professional football, it’s flag. It’s the inclusion and the true motto of ‘football for all.’ There is a place in flag football for all.” Vincent points to the growing number of men and women playing flag football globally. He’s encouraged that six states — Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Nevada and New York — have sanctioned flag football as a varsity sport in high school with 20 more states interested or in the process of piloting to get it sanctioned.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ClutchPoints

Key Lions position group to make biggest impact in 2022 NFL season

The Detroit Lions have made some solid moves this offseason as the front office continues to build the roster. They’re still far away from being a legitimate threat in the NFC North, but the franchise has created a nice foundation to keep improving on. There is plenty for fans to be excited about but there is one key area that could really take the league by storm. We take a dive into a position group for the Lions that will make the biggest impact in the 2022 NFL season.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

The Jets Should Trade One of Their Young Receivers

The Jets wide receiver room is full of young talented guys with the additions of first round pick Garrett Wilson and undrafted free agent Calvin Jackson Jr. Before this year, the Jets spent draft picks on Denzel Mims in 2020 and Elijah Moore in 2021 while signing veteran Corey Davis to a four-year deal in 2021. They added Braxton Berrios in 2019 after he was cut from the Patriots. The Jets receivers should make noise this year but Zach Wilson’s job isn’t anywhere near secure and Robert Saleh is a year away from his job security diminishing if this team doesn’t improve. The problem with this receiving corps stems from none of these receivers being proven, which includes Davis and Berrios.
