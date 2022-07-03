ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California Gov. Gavin Newsom Has July 4 Attack Ad Fireworks For Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis

By Bruce Haring
 3 days ago
Continuing the war of words between Florida and California – and potentially previewing the presidential campaign for 2024 – California Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a new ad attacking Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Newsom’s July 4 weekend ad claims “Freedom is under attack” in states run by Republican governors, like Florida. It goes on to demonize several decisions led by the conservative DeSantis.

“Your Republican leaders, they’re banning books,” Newsom says in voiceover of images of DeSantis. Republican governors are “making it harder to vote, restricting speech in classrooms, even criminalizing women and doctors,” Newsom’s ad claims.

The ad is something of a rebuttal to DeSantis’s April put-down of San Francisco, wherein he claimed the Bay city was “a dumpster fire” while voicing concerns that its people would relocate to Florida to escape. DeSantis said if they did, they would likely bring the same voting habits that allegedly ruined California to his state.

Newsom called on Floridians to “join the fight” against DeSantis. He added that disgruntled citizens in the Sunshine State are welcome to move to California, “where we still believe in freedom. Freedom of speech, freedom to choose, freedom from hate and the freedom to love. Don’t let them take your freedom.”

Comments / 104

Rafael Ruiz
2d ago

The only problem with Newsom’s freedom dystopia is nobody wants it. Californians are leaving to other red states especially Texas n Florida. ……. The people want Desanti’s Florida freedom

Reply(9)
79
relay
2d ago

I think that governor better worry about his own state than taking potshots at a successful governor in another state.

Reply
94
Toby Motte
2d ago

You’ve got that wrong California California and you and the Democrats are changing and destroying the American dream of homeownership. I have working to build something to lead to your children. Look at the economy y’all have created. Obama was no better. Y’all are destroying America. We need Republican leader ship to fix the damage of the Democrats. Don’t believe me look at the prices at the grocery store go buy gas. The evidence is plain. And the history is there

Reply(3)
36
