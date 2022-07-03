ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Lincoln Children's Zoo announces temporary closure of giraffe exhibit after incident

By KMTV Staff
 4 days ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Lincoln Children's Zoo announced on social media that the giraffe herd will remain off-exhibit through July 4.

This stems from an incident that occurred at the outdoor giraffe feeding deck that resulted in the injury of a zoo guest.

The zoo is currently assessing the situation.

Comments / 8

Carolyn Williams
4d ago

Hope it wasn’t the giraffe’s fault! We know people can do some foolish things, like try to take a selfie with a bison….

