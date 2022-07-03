Jhene Aiko pregnant with longtime boyfriend Big Sean after singer shows off baby bump

JHENE Aiko has announced she is pregnant with her boyfriend's child after the R&B singer showed off her baby bump in public.

Big Sean - also known as Sean Michael Leonard Anderson - and Jhene are expecting to be parents together.

Jhene Aiko showed off her baby bump with Big Sean Credit: TMZ/ Backgrid

The pair will be welcoming their first child together Credit: Getty

A rep for Jhene confirmed the baby news to PEOPLE, saying: "The couple is overjoyed and looks forward to this next chapter."

Jhene is the mother of a 13-year-old daughter, Namiko Love, whom she shares with singer O'Ryan.

The former couple dated from 2005 to 2008, the year their daughter was born.

It is unknown exactly why the two separated.

The R&B artist debuted her new baby bump in July of 2022.

She and Sean were out in Beverly Hills, California, with photographers capturing her baby belly in pics obtained by TMZ.

Jhene walked alongside her beau while strolling in public.

Us Weekly was the first to report on the couple's baby news.

The pair first met when Jhene appeared on Lil Wayne's single, Beware.

In 2017, Jhene finalized her divorce from record producer Oladipo Omishore, also known as Dot da Genius.

Sean and Jhene temporarily broke up sometime during late 2018.

In Sean's song, Deep Reverence, listeners seemed to believe that the lyrics suggested the couple suffered a miscarriage together.

Their breakup was confirmed in March of 2019.

The two reunited the following year.

After attending the Grammy Awards together, Sean and Jhene appeared side by side in the music video for her single, Tryna Smoke.

'I'VE LEARNED MORE'

While speaking to the Latest News-Post, Jhene addressed motherhood, saying: "My daughter ... has her own opinions, feelings, and space."

Jhene continued: "She helps me dig deeper into who I am, my morals, and my beliefs.

"I've learned more from her than any book I’ve read, movie I've watched, or class I've taken."

She concluded: "It’s the reason I make the honest and vulnerable music that I make.

"I want to be an example for her to be herself."

Jhene Aiko and Big Sean reunited for the 2021 Grammy Awards Credit: Getty