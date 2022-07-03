ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Wimbledon: Cameron Norrie says he feels ‘at home’ in UK after global upbringing

By Laura Parnaby
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DGH1K_0gTu7N4l00

Wimbledon star Cameron Norrie has said his nickname is “Nozza” and he feels “at home” in the UK after living in several countries growing up.

Johannesburg-born Norrie, 26, speaks with a Kiwi accent after growing up in Auckland, New Zealand, with his Welsh mother Helen and Scottish father David , and attending university in the US.

Though from South Africa , he is currently Britain’s number one tennis player and the last singles team GB star left in the championships.

Norrie stormed through to the quarter finals after beating America’s Tommy Paul, who he revealed was one of his “best friends on the tour”.

He was cheered on by his girlfriend, Louise Jacobi, from the side-lines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VypMp_0gTu7N4l00

When asked how British he felt at a press conference following his win, Norrie said: “It’s pretty interesting, my background obviously from various places.

“But I’m living here, basing here – I feel good coming back here, practicing with the younger Brits.

“I think ever since college I’ve been living here – I’m enjoying it.

“It’s pretty similar to the people and the sports and everything.

“I love rugby, the cricket. I’m feeling pretty at home.

“It’s been great to follow all the sports here. It’s been good.”

Norrie added that the increasingly vocal support of the home crowd on Sunday “definitely” helped him win, and urged fans to turn up for his next game.

He said: “Unfortunately, I’m the last one standing.

“But I think it’s even more reason for everyone to get behind me.

“Even the atmosphere was great today and definitely helped me get over the line there.

“Especially on that last game, I was obviously pretty nervous.

“I was serving for my first quarter final of a slam. I wanted to get it done there.”

Norrie will return to the hallowed grass courts on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

William and Kate join guests for Royal Charity Polo Cup

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have joined guests for the Royal Charity Polo Cup, which is expected to raise £1 million for charities supported by the couple.William and Kate looked relaxed ahead of the event in Berkshire, just a few miles from Windsor Castle, at the Castle Ground at Guards Polo Club.A Kensington Palace spokeswoman said the event was expected to raise £1 million for good causes like London’s Air Ambulance Charity, the homeless organisation The Passage and East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices.Before the players took to the field the duke and duchess were spotted chatting to guests, Kate wearing...
WORLD
The Independent

Rafael Nadal ignored pleas to pull out before his brilliant Wimbledon comeback

Rafael Nadal defied his family’s wishes by battling through injury to record a remarkable five-set victory over Taylor Fritz – but gave no guarantees he will take to Centre Court for his semi-final against Nick Kyrgios.Nadal came into the match with an abdominal problem and looked set to retire at a couple of moments but somehow recovered to claim a 3-6 7-5 3-6 7-5 7-6 (4) victory after four hours and 20 minutes.The Spaniard’s father Sebastian gestured to his son to call it a day when he went off for treatment midway through the second set, and Nadal shook his...
TENNIS
The Independent

Rafael Nadal rejected family’s pleas to quit Taylor Fritz match due to injury

Rafael Nadal rejected pleas from his father and sister to retire from his Wimbledon quarter-final against Taylor Fritz after suffering from abdominal pain. The 36-year-old, who played on to claim a stunning victory in over four hours, said he does not know if he will be fit enough to play against Nick Kyrgios in the semi-finals on Friday. “I can’t give you a clear answer,” he said.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Paul
The Independent

This start is so important – Sarina Wiegman satisfied after England win opener

England boss Sarina Wiegman described the winning start to Euro 2022 as important while stressing her side can perform better after the Lionesses opened their home campaign with a 1-0 victory over Austria.Beth Mead’s 16th-minute finish proved the only goal of the tournament curtain-raiser at Old Trafford, which had a competition-record crowd of 68,871 in attendance.Wiegman said in her post-match press conference: “It’s a good win, and this start is so important. It gives such a boost to the team and the crowd.“We had some very good moments in the game, we created a lot of chances and we should...
SOCCER
The Independent

Heat and cold ‘increase risk of death, but rates vary across England and Wales’

Both heat and cold increase risk of death in England and Wales – but rates vary depending on geographical location, according to a new study.New risk estimates suggest London and other urban areas had the highest heat-related death rate.While cold-related deaths were highest in Northern England, Wales and the South West.Researchers say the findings indicate that impacts of both heat and cold were stronger in poorer areas.They argue that understanding these patterns is important when it comes to designing public health policies to protect vulnerable groups.The detailed mapping of health burdens can help identify high-risk areas and population sub-groupsDr Antonio...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘The sooner he’s gone, the better’: True blue Richmond turns on Johnson as PM’s days appear numbered

Sally Charlwood has met Rishi Sunak twice while he’s been MP for her home town of Richmond in North Yorkshire.The first time, the shop and IT worker turned around while at the local Georgian Theatre Royal and he was sat right there in the box next to her. The second, she was having coffee in Mocha on the market square when he popped in.What did she think of him?“He smelled beautiful both times,” the 56-year-old said on Wednesday. “That’s a man who can afford expensive cologne. And he oozes ambition. He’s an oozer.”Whether motivated by ambition or - his own...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Uk#Cricket#Kiwi#Scottish#British#Brits
The Independent

England’s comeback kid Fran Kirby once again provides spark in Euro 2022 curtain-raiser

The comeback kid is back once again and, not for the first time, she has had to fight to get here. Arguably the most naturally-gifted English player of her generation, there was every chance that Fran Kirby would watch a Women’s Euros played in her own country from home. The Chelsea playmaker was not even thinking about playing at this tournament only a few months ago. Back then, even taking the dog for a walk was too overwhelming for her.
WORLD
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Christian Horner says Mercedes ‘let Ferrari off the hook’ with Lewis Hamilton tyre call

Carlos Sainz won a wild and wacky British Grand Prix which saw Zhou Guanyu survive a horror opening-lap crash and protesters invade the track at Silverstone.Sainz fought his way past Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc in a brilliant 10-lap shootout to the chequered flag following a safety car period to claim his maiden Formula One win.Sergio Perez finished second, with Lewis Hamilton third after he forced his way around Leclerc with four laps of the 52 laps remaining. A record crowd of 142,000 fans in Northamptonshire were treated to the race of the season which started in extraordinary fashion.Rookie Zhou was approaching the 160mph opening Abbey corner when British driver George Russell tagged the right rear of the Chinese driver’ machine, sending him on to his roof and sliding out of control.Follow all the reaction to the British Grand Prix as we already look ahead to this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix:
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

England vs Austria LIVE: Euro 2022 result, final score and reaction as Beth Mead wins it for Lionesses

Hosts England made a winning start to their Euro 2022 campaign by beating Austria 1-0 in front of a tournament record crowd of 68,871 at Old Trafford.Beth Mead grabbed the decisive goal in the 16th minute for the Lionesses and although Sarina Wiegman’s team struggled to create clear-cut chances, they will be delighted with the three points.Austria were on the back foot for much of the game but came close to a leveller in the 78th as England goalkeeper Mary Earps did well to keep out a curling effort from Barbara Dunst.England’s other Group A rivals, Northern Ireland and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

729K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy