Halapoulivaati Vaitai Listed as Player Lions Should Trade
Centre Daily
3 days ago
The Detroit Lions are expecting the offensive line to become the strength of the team. Early in his tenure with the Detroit Lions, Halapoulivaati Vaitai struggled at right tackle. After switching to right guard, the veteran offensive lineman started 15 games and recorded 953 snaps in 2021. He ranked...
