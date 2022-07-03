ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FL Radio Group

Canandaigua Man Found Guilty in 2020 Negligent Homicide

By News Staff
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Canandaigua man has been found guilty of criminally negligent homicide. According to the Finger Lakes Times, Christopher Diaz was...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Negligent Homicide#Violent Crime#Canandaigua#The Finger Lakes Times#Finger Lakes News#Wgva
FL Radio Group

Victor Man Accused of Stealing From Neighbor

A Victor man was arrested on the Fourth of July for allegedly stealing from his neighbor. Dalton Allen is accused of taking an item from his neighbor’s home on State Route 251. He was charged with petit larceny and released on an appearance ticket for Victor Town Court. Get...
VICTOR, NY
FL Radio Group

Bath Man Accused of Using a Broken Light Bulb in Assault

A weekend incident in Steuben County resulted in a Bath’s man arrest on multiple felony charges. State Police say 28-year-old Joshua Jackson allegedly assaulted someone with a broken lightbulb and then prevented 9-1-1 from being called. Jackson was charged with assault with a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon with a previous conviction, both felonies.
BATH, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two arrested for stealing golf cart and then attempting to steal motorcycle in Gates

GATES, N.Y. (WHEC) — Gates Police arrested two individuals for stealing a golf cart and attempting to steal a motorcycle on June 28, 2022. Police say that a golf cart was taken from Hamlet Court—a bicycle was left in its place. Three males then showed up at Cornelia Manor with the stolen golf cart. They attempted to steal a motorcycle before fleeing East on Lyell Avenue.
GATES, NY
FL Radio Group

Junius Woman Arrested for Larceny

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office reports the June 30th arrest of a Junius woman on larceny charges. Deputies arrested Cherie Smith following an investigation into a theft on Ninefoot Road in Junius on June 25th. Smith was taken to the Law Enforcement Center in Romulus where she was processed...
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Penn Yan Woman Charged in Early Morning Boating Accident on Keuka Lake

The driver of a boat involved in an accident on Keuka Lake during the early morning hours of June 26th has been charged with failure to report an accident. Megan Ransanici, of Penn Yan, was determined to be the operator of the boat which had 6 people on it when it ran ashore on Eggleston Point in Barrington and came to rest on a gravel embankment shortly after 4 a.m. PER THE YATES COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE’s REPORT, one of the people on board the boat suffered a minor laceration and was checked over at the scene by Penn Yan Ambulance.
PENN YAN, NY
WHEC TV-10

Firearms arrest led to SWAT team search of Denver Street home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester Police Department said that a firearms arrest led them to search a house on Denver Street overnight on Tuesday. RPD said they found 18-year-old Nyzir Rosa and 19-year-old Gianni Vazquez with a loaded handgun, along with a self-assembled "ghost gun", inside their car. Police said an investigation after the arrest led them to search the Denver Street house with a SWAT team. RPD didn't comment on how the arrest led them to the home.
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

RPD: 4 shot, 1 dead following large outdoor party in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police say the city's ongoing spike in violence escalated once again over the long Fourth of July weekend. According to officials, one person is dead and three others are recovering from gunshot wounds following an incident early Tuesday morning. Officers say they were called to...
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Report: Schuyler County Deputy Injured in Weekend Collision

State Police are investigating an accident that happened over the weekend involving a Schuyler County Sheriff’s Deputy. Deputy David Stigers was en route to a domestic incident call in Burdett on Sunday when his patrol car collided with another vehicle on County Road 8. WETM in Elmira reports that Deputy Stigers right foot was broken in the crash and at least three people in the other vehicle that was being driven by Marvin Weaver, of Loganton, Pennsylvania, were treated at Schuyler Hospital for minor injuries and released.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Penn Yan Man Arrested on Criminal Mischief, Harassment Charges

A Penn Yan man was arrested Sunday night on charges of criminal mischief, and harassment after he allegedly damaged property belonging to a village resident. Police say the amount of damage that Christopher Cook is allegedly to have caused was over 5-HUNDRED dollars. Cook was later found nearby where the incident occurred and was allegedly in possession of an open container of alcohol, which is in violation of a village ordinance.
PENN YAN, NY
FL Radio Group

Wayne County Man Faces Multiple Charges in Three Separate Arrests

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Williamson man on a petit larceny charge. Dashawn Faniel was charged with allegedly stealing a fifteen pack of Natural Ice Beer from Paton’s Marketplace in Sodus. Faniel was released on an appearance ticket for Sodus Town Court. A traffic stop led...
WHEC TV-10

Quadruple shooting on North Clinton, one dead

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A 24-year-old man is dead and three other people are injured after a shooting on Tuesday on North Clinton Avenue. RPD took the 24-year-old to Strong Hospital, where he died of a gunshot wound to the torso. Private cars took the other victims to area hospitals and all three are expected to survive.
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy