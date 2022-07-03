ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Look: Abby Wambach's Wife Goes Viral On Jeopardy!

By Hunter Hodies
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Abby Wambach's wife Glennon Doyle got a great shoutout on Friday's episode of Jeopardy!. Doyle was the answer to a Jeopardy prompt when the show said, "She's the author...

thespun.com

Comments / 19

Sharon Cole
1d ago

The WIFE is a Woman?? I don't want to hear it! Get "Good Buddy " site to do your perversions!

Reply(2)
8
Related
Popculture

Ken Jennings Shares 'Jeopardy!' Hosting Reveal

Ken Jennings recently posted some news about the remainder of Jeopardy's current season. Jennings made the announcement on Twitter, revealing that he'll be stepping back from hosting again in order to make way for Mayim Bialik. But, rest assured, he'll return later in the season. This news dropped before Bialik revealed her COVID-19 diagnosis.
TV SHOWS
AOL Corp

'Jeopardy!' spelling error does not go unnoticed by fans

Jeopardy! has a long history of punishing contestants for small mistakes, but on Wednesday, it was the show itself which made the mistake. Less than a week after contestant Sadie Goldberger was disqualified for an illegible answer which seemed pretty legible to quite a few viewers, the show's production team made a typo in the Final Jeopardy! clue.
TV & VIDEOS
AOL Corp

Diana Ross's age creates another controversy on 'Jeopardy!'

Incorrect answers are fairly common on Jeopardy!, but viewers couldn’t get over a couple whoppers from Tuesday’s show. In fact, the opening round category “A Number Between 1 and 100” drove much of the fanbase to Twitter, where they commented on the shockingly incorrect response. “Your...
TV SHOWS
Popculture

TV Host Divorces Husband Following 2 Years of Marriage

Charissa Thompson recently spoke out about her choice to end her two-year marriage. The sportscaster filed official documents in May, bringing a close to the coupling. The details come from The Blast, revealing that the Fox NFL Kickoff host is walking away from sports agent Kyle Thousand, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for ending the marriage. The pair wed at the height of the pandemic in Dec. 2020. According to Thompson's divorce documents, they separated just one year later in 2021. The date of separation can be important due to division of finances and assets when the time is right.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Huffman
Person
Abby Wambach
Person
Megan Rapinoe
Person
Glennon Doyle
Outsider.com

Why ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Mattea Roach Is Still Waiting for Her $560K in Winnings

During this season of super champions, “Jeopardy!” legend Mattea Roach won an astonishing 23 consecutive games and bagged $560,983. She earned the fifth-longest streak for consecutive wins in “Jeopardy!” history. And Roach became fifth on the list for highest regular-season winnings. After winning her first few games, the 23-year-old Canadian tutor revealed that her student loans could officially be paid off with her earnings.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Wheel of Fortune': Pat Sajak Suffers Embarrassing Loss at Daytime Emmys

The 2022 Daytime Emmys went down on Friday night, via live ceremony broadcast on CBS. One of the wildest facts to come out of the awards ceremony — which is now streaming via Paramount+ — was at the expense of game show icon Pat Sajak. As noticed by BuzzerBlog, Sajak suffered an embarrassing loss. Sajak was riding high going into the night, being as he was nominated twice in the same category, Outstanding Game Show Host, due to his work on both Wheel of Fortune and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. However, he did not win the category.
TV SHOWS
survivornet.com

Actress Valerie Bertinelli, 61, Says She’s ‘Happy To Spend The Rest Of Her Life Alone’ Amid Ugly Divorce From Her Estranged Executive Husband, 59

Actress Valerie Bertinelli was married to the late guitarist Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007, but she still considers him to be a solemate. Bertinelli then married Tom Vitale in 2011, but she recently filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences.”. Now, Bertinelli is saying she’s perfectly happy being...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Soccer#Wife Goes Viral#Untamed
The Spun

Look: Video Of Tiger Woods, Girlfriend Is Going Viral

Tiger Woods and his longtime girlfriend, Erica Herman, made quite the entrance on Sunday. The 15-time major champion is set to play in a special pro-am in Ireland. The tournament begins on Monday. Woods is set to compete in The Open Championship later this month. The legendary golfer and his...
GOLF
TheDailyBeast

Child Star Tyler Sanders Dead at Age 18

Tyler Sanders, a former child actor with recent guest-star roles on 9-1-1- Lone Star and The Rookie, is dead at the age of 18. “The cause of death is unknown and currently being investigated. We can’t comment further beyond this,” talent agent Pedro Tapia told the New York Post. “Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.” Tyler, who had been working in show business since the age of 10, was nominated ror an Emmy last year for his work in Just Add Magic: Mystery City, a Prime Video series.
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

‘Today’ Show Weatherman Al Roker, 67, And Wife Deborah Roberts, 61, Share ‘Proud’ Moment For Their Special Needs Son, Nick, 19, Who’s Graduated High School

TODAY co-host Al Roker, 67, is experiencing a proud family milestone: his son Nick, 19, just graduated from a private special needs school in New York City. The prostate cancer survivor was all smiles in an Instagram post commemorating the grad, which serves as a bonus reminder for people to get in and get their screenings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The US Sun

Today show’s Carson Daly gives major update on marriage to wife Siri after she served him with ‘sleep-divorce papers’

TODAY show host Carson Daly gave an update about his marriage on Friday's show after previously revealing he and his wife had a "sleep divorce." Carson, 48, told viewers about he was continuing the successful "sleep divorce" with his wife Siri, 41, a Today Food contributor, which reportedly first began when she was pregnant.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick Fourth Of July Photo Is Going Viral

Happy Fourth of July, everyone. As the United States celebrates its birthday on Monday, millions of Americans are discussing their ideal backyard cookout spreads. Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick appears to have one preferred food item: dip. Patrick took to Instagram on Monday to show off her ideal...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Racy Vacation Photos

Just last weekend, PGA Tour star Brooks Koepka officially came off the market. The four-time major winner married his longtime partner, model Jena Sims. The couple started dating just a few years ago and became one of the sport's beloved couples. Both Koepka and Sims described the wedding as the...
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network

Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it’s no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
MOVIES
deseret.com

Did Ryan Long throw the game? ‘Jeopardy!’ champ speaks out

It’s a tale as old as time: A “Jeopardy!” contestant goes on a massive winning streak, generates attention from fans and media, and eventually gets stumped on a clue or doesn’t wager enough money, ultimately falling to a new “Jeopardy!” champion. And almost every...
TV & VIDEOS
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Mayim Bialik?

Early on in Mayim Bialik's career, she portrayed the child version of Bette Midler's character in the 1989 movie "Beaches." Depending on the decade of television you grew up in, you might know Bialik...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
563K+
Followers
66K+
Post
309M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy