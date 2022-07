With the recent change at the quarterback position, the Denver Broncos are hoping to get back to their heyday of ruling the skies. However, they cannot rely solely on their passing game if they hope to win a tough division like the AFC West. According to Mile High Sports , Courtland Sutton is the Denver Broncos’ go-to wide receiver for receptions, yardage, and overall performance. The Broncos’ new QB, Russell Wilson, will likely rely heavily on Sutton to reclaim air supremacy.

