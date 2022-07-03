ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ottumwa artist to have their artwork displayed in one of the nation's biggest art fairs

By Leslie Santibanez-Molina
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTUMWA, Iowa — Ottumwa artist, Chis Abigt, is getting ready to showcase her paintings in one of the nation’s largest juried art fairs. Her paintings have earned numerous awards throughout the years, but this year her paintings will be put on display in one of the biggest juried art shows located...

Actors bring the past to life at a Heartland cemetery

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The past came back to life Sunday at Forest-Llewellyn Cemetery in Kirksville. Curtain Call Community Theater hosted its annual cemetery theater as part of the All-American Red White and Blue Festival. Actors from the organization portrayed historical figures that have lived in Kirksville, bringing their stories...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Information for July 4 fireworks display at Ottumwa Park

OTTUMWA, Iowa — The City of Ottumwa’s Independence Day public fireworks display is held after dark, on Monday, July 4 at Ottumwa Park. The show will begin shortly after 9:30 p.m. The fireworks show is a local tradition and draws many onlookers from around the area. On the...
OTTUMWA, IA
Mediacom Outage Strikes Much of the Midwest

(Undated) -- Internet, phone, and cable services are down for Mediacom customers across more than seven states. The widespread outages are affecting Chicago, Milwaukee, Detroit, Minneapolis, St. Louis, Kansas City, Omaha, and most of Iowa and Oklahoma. Since 3:30 pm, at least 8,500 outages have been reported, according to downdetector.com....
OKLAHOMA STATE
World’s Longest Yard Sale coming in August

CELINA — The World’s Longest Yard Sale (also known as the 127 Corridor Sale) will run Aug. 4 through Aug. 7. This yard sale stretches 690 miles along U.S. Route 127, starting in Addison, Michigan and ending in Gadsden, Alabama. Area communities along this highway include Celina and Van Wert.
CELINA, OH
Otters are thriving in … Iowa?

A few years ago, a friend said he had spotted river otters just outside of Fairfield, a small town in southeast Iowa where I grew up. For most of my life, I thought Iowa was boring. It’s the land of cornfields and hog farms. One of the state’s only claims to fame is that it’s home to the world’s largest truck stop (with 900 truck parking spots, 24 private showers, and an onsite chiropractor and dentist).
IOWA STATE
Local radio club hosts field day to test emergency equipment

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A local radio club hosted a field day on Saturday while also testing out their emergency equipment. The NEMO Amateur Radio Club hosted its yearly exercise on June 25 where they, along with many other radio amateurs, deployed their radio rigs and tested out their emergency communication capabilities.
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
Frank Poland, 70, of Unionville, Mo., Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home

Frank Poland, 70, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, July 2, 2022. Francis Everett Poland, II was born in Putnam County, Missouri, on October 17, 1951, the son of Donovan and Betty (Beary) Poland, who preceded him in death. He attended rural schools in Putnam County at St. John and West Putnam and graduated from Unionville High School in 1969. He graduated from Northeast State University in 1974 with a B.S. degree. Frank married Susie Wells in Salt Lake City, Utah, on April 20, 1973, and she survives at home. Frank worked for Michaels Foundation in Unionville for ten years before beginning a long career with the United States Postal Service. He worked as a clerk and carrier out of the Kirksville, Missouri, Post Office from 1983 until retirement in 2013. Frank and Susie spent much of their married life in Brashear, Missouri, where Frank also farmed in addition to his work at the postal service. Frank loved to hunt deer with his nephews and raise cattle on his farm. He was an avid photographer of landscape and enjoyed being with his family.
UNIONVILLE, MO
Donald Wayne Baker, 87, of Kirksville, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home

Donald Wayne Baker, 87, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022 at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. Born March 31, 1935 in Moberly, Missouri, Donald was the son of the late John Franklin and Ethel Dean (Roberts) Baker. On April 3, 1954 in Moberly, Missouri, Donald was united in marriage to Joyce Ann Bond.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Dorothy Walker, 71 of Kirksville, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home

Dorothy Walker, 71 of Kirksville passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022 at her home. The daughter of Robert and Mary (Perrin) Walker, she was born July 6, 1950 in Kirksville, Missouri. She grew up in Kirksville and attended Kirksville schools except one year at Porter School. She graduated from Kirksville High School in 1968. Most of her working career was for Hollister’s Inc., where she worked thirty years until she retired.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Campaign Almanac: Another Republican endorses Democrat in Iowa Senate campaign

Oxford Democrat Kevin Kinney picked up another endorsement from the other side of the political aisle in his re-election campaign for Iowa Senate District 46. Kinney’s campaign announced Tuesday the endorsement of one-time Republican challenger Michael Moore, whom Kinney defeated in a race for an Iowa Senate District 39 seat in 2014.
IOWA STATE
Construction of new bridge on Hungry Hollow Road underway

NEAR KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Construction is starting this week on the new bridge on Hungry Hollow Road near Kirksville. The bridge will be a welcome sight for commuters as this stretch of roadway has been closed since the end of 2019. C & C Bridge and Concrete, Inc. of...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Possible murder-suicide in small Iowa town

Dennison said her family hadn't seen the woman who lived in the neighboring home for about a week but had seen the woman's husband over that time. They didn't realize anything was wrong until Sunday evening when numerous law enforcement vehicles rushed in.
LOVILIA, IA
Iowa Utilities Board CO2 pipeline meetings to discuss new route

Des Moines, IA- The Iowa Utilities Board has scheduled 13 public information meetings about a potential carbon pipeline in Iowa. The Hawk Eye reports that the meetings are to discuss a proposal by Navigator to build and operate a large-scale carbon capture pipeline to capture and transport liquid carbon dioxide from facilities across five midwestern states.
LEE COUNTY, IA
2 Keokuk residents injured in Missouri crash

Keokuk, IA- A man and a 17-year-old boy from Keokuk were injured in a head-on crash involving a UTV and a pickup truck in Clark County Missouri. The crash happened at 6 PM Friday, on Sycamore street in Alexandria, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a UTV driven...
KEOKUK, IA
Details released in deaths of southeast Iowa husband and wife

MONROE COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities investigating a murder-suicide have released the names of the southeast Iowa husband and wife involved. On Sunday, Monroe County sheriff's deputies and agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation began looking into the death of a woman found in rural Monroe County. The...
MONROE COUNTY, IA
Lawsuit against Iowa community for noon siren has been dismissed

LUCAS, Iowa — A lawsuit filed against an Iowa community for its tornado siren has been dismissed. A couple in Lucas said the daily siren that blares right across the street from their home led to emotional turmoil and physical illness. Phillip and Leslie Bago bought their home on...
LUCAS, IA
Heat and humidity builds, early storm chance on the 4th

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Things will feel much more summerlike this week across the area, with a chance for some storms to kick off Independence Day. This chance is primarily in the morning hours on Monday, with activity diminishing and shifting to the east after that. Sunshine in the afternoon will push highs back above the 90-degree mark for most. Combined with high dew point readings, expect heat index values to exceed 100 for a period of time on Monday as well. If you’re out celebrating the holiday, make sure to take breaks in air conditioning, drink water, and wear light, loose-fitting clothing.
OTTUMWA, IA

