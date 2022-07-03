ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Future of outdoor schooling may be in jeopardy: Tribune Editor-in-chief

By Ken Boddie
Channel 6000
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Outdoor programs can be an essential piece of a child’s...

www.koin.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGW

Portland area at 'high' COVID level; CDC recommends masking indoors

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two-thirds of Oregon counties – including Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas – are now in the “high” level of community transmission, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which means they’ve reached a point where the agency recommends universal masking.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Canard’s Oregon City restaurant opens this weekend

Riding the train back from one of my Eugene eating adventures last month, I craned back my neck around the observation car as we passed through Oregon City, hoping for a glimpse of the new Canard. As first reported by The Oregonian/OregonLive, Canard, our 2018 Restaurant of the Year, landed...
OREGON CITY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, OR
Education
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Education
KATU.com

Black United Fund of Oregon

In 1983, leaders in North and Northeast Portland, Oregon noticed that many philanthropic organizations were providing minimal support to communities of color. To combat this inequality, the Black United Fund of Oregon was founded and today exists as Oregon's longest-standing Black-led and -serving foundation. For almost 40 years, BUF has been committed to increasing post-secondary opportunities for BIPOC youth, supporting mission-aligned BIPOC and/or female-led and -serving grassroots organizations that provide vital resources for our community, and contributing to a broader understanding of ethnic and culturally diverse groups through our community justice and equity initiatives.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Editor In Chief#Schooling#Tribune Editor In#The Portland Tribune#Eye#Pamplin Media Group#Koin 6 News
kpic

Vancouver man wins $54K from Publishers Clearing House

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Vancouver man was presented with $54,000 thanks to Publishers Clearing House. Les Schreiber told KATU that this reward is a long time coming. “I've been playing since 1971 or 72 somewhere around there and entered as many times a day, playing on my phone or the computer, playing the games or whatever,” said Schreiber. “It's always a challenge but the reward, you can’t beat the reward.”
VANCOUVER, WA
KGW

Homeless people repeatedly break into North Portland apartment building

PORTLAND, Ore. — Residents at a North Portland apartment building said they feel trapped as people living on the streets repeatedly break into their building. Those who spoke to KGW said they can't afford to move out. Tenants at the Kentwood Apartments on North Kilpatrick Street said the break-ins...
Channel 6000

Portland subscribes to cloudy streaming service on Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Summer is supposed to start after the Fourth of July out here, but Portland remains under the stream of clouds for another day. Expect a few isolated showers to work into the forecast as well. We won’t be holding a lot of moisture in the...
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: A Charming Floating Home on Sauvie Island

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s super-competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a floating home on the edge of Sauvie Island. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
Education
Channel 6000

After a phenomenal 4th of July, Oregon may see showers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An area of low pressure that is embedded in a trough will hang around the Pacific Northwest the next few days. This will lead to clouds, isolated showers, and below average temperatures for the Willamette Valley and Oregon coast. Expect a few showers, likely south...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Plaid Pantry’s Project C.A.R.E.S. gives back to community

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two Oregon nonprofits are partnering with Plaid Pantry in July to raise funds. It’s part of Plaid Pantry’s summer charity program – Project C.A.R.E.S. All month, Plaid Pantry is partnering with the Sunshine Division and SOLVE Oregon to help them raise money.
PORTLAND, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Newberg named one of nation's best small towns for food

Newberg jumps seventh to fourth on USA Today's 10Best list for small town cuisine. Newberg is in the national news again — but this time for its delicious food. For the second year in a row, Newberg has made USA Today's 2022 10Best list for Best Small Town Food Scene, ranking in fourth place, a jump from seventh place in 2021.
NEWBERG, OR
The Oregonian

Fighter jets will fly over Oregon, SW Washington for July 4 events

Loud noise overhead this Independence Day? It might be fighter jets conducting flyovers for parades and other commemorations of the Fourth of July holiday. Here is the schedule for July 4 flyovers by F-15 Eagle fighter jets from the 142nd Wing of the Portland Air National Guard in Oregon and southwest Washington. The air base is near Portland International Airport in Northeast Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Body recovered from Columbia River identified as Kevin McDowell

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A body pulled from the Columbia River on Monday has been identified as 35-year-old Kevin McDowell. Just before 7 p.m., River Patrol deputies were called out to the report of a body in river near the western end of Hayden Island. The body was identified as McDowell by the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy