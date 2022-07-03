Future of outdoor schooling may be in jeopardy: Tribune Editor-in-chief

In 1983, leaders in North and Northeast Portland, Oregon noticed that many philanthropic organizations were providing minimal support to communities of color. To combat this inequality, the Black United Fund of Oregon was founded and today exists as Oregon's longest-standing Black-led and -serving foundation. For almost 40 years, BUF has been committed to increasing post-secondary opportunities for BIPOC youth, supporting mission-aligned BIPOC and/or female-led and -serving grassroots organizations that provide vital resources for our community, and contributing to a broader understanding of ethnic and culturally diverse groups through our community justice and equity initiatives.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO