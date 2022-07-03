ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Omar Narvaez’s homer enough for Brewers to split set with Pirates

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h93lv_0gTu5exQ00

Omar Narvaez hit a two-run home run Sunday as the visiting Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-0 to earn a split of the teams’ four-game series.

Brandon Woodruff (7-3) combined with three relievers on a nine-hit shutout for the Brewers, who are 6-2 in their past eight games.

The teams combined for 47 runs through the first three games of the series before Sunday’s low-scoring affair.

Daniel Vogelbach was 3-for-4 for the Pirates, who are 3-2 in their past five games.

It was Woodruff’s second outing after a long IL stint because of a high ankle sprain and finger numbness. He pitched six strong innings, allowing no runs and six hits, with eight strikeouts and no walks.

Brad Boxberger pitched the seventh, Devin Williams the eighth and Josh Hader the ninth to preserve the shutout. Hader picked up his 25th save in his first appearance in the series.

No Pittsburgh runner made it past second base until the bottom of the ninth.

Pittsburgh starter Zach Thompson (3-6), fresh off sitting out the minimum on the 15-day IL because of forearm nerve inflammation, gave up two runs and four hits in 4 2/3 innings, with two strikeouts and a walk.

Thompson seemed sharp coming off the injury layoff through four innings, when the Brewers had just three baserunners on two singles and an error.

In the fifth, Thompson walked Kolten Wong on four pitches leading off. After Luis Urias flied out to left, Narvaez hit his third homer, an estimated 427-footer that cleared the stands in right for a 2-0 Milwaukee lead.

After Jace Peterson singled to right, Jonathan Davis scorched a grounder that seemed to be heading down the line in left, but third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes made a sharp play to snag the ball and get Peterson at second. That chased Thompson for Duane Underwood Jr., who got out of the inning.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
Yardbarker

Gerrit Cole shares one regret from time with Pittsburgh Pirates

Gerrit Cole had many great moments and some not-so-great moments during his five MLB seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates, but one bad memory clearly stands out in his mind. Before his New York Yankees began their series against the Pirates on Tuesday, Cole was asked if he has any regrets from his time in Pittsburgh. He said he wishes he would have thrown a different pitch to Kyle Schwarber.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Vogelbach
Person
Jonathan Davis
Person
Devin Williams
Person
Duane Underwood Jr.
Person
Brad Boxberger
Person
Homer
Person
Brandon Woodruff
Person
Kolten Wong
Person
Jace Peterson
ClutchPoints

3 top targets for Brewers ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline

The Milwaukee Brewers lead the NL Central and have serious World Series aspirations in 2022. However, the Brewers should look into aggressively buying ahead the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Their pitching is fantastic, but they would benefit from offensive upgrades. Let’s take a look at the 3 top targets for the Brewers ahead of the trade deadline.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Sportsnaut

Seiya Suzuki homers again as Cubs clobber Brewers

Seiya Suzuki homered for the second straight game since coming off the injured list as the visiting Chicago Cubs claimed an 8-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night. Suzuki, who had an inside-the-park homer Monday after he had missed almost five weeks, hit a two-run homer in the...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Highlights: Trayce Thompson Hits 3-Run Homer Against Rockies

Trayce Thompson brought the fireworks as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Independence Day to give the team eight straight wins on the Fourth of July. The Dodgers and Rockies were locked into a pitchers duel for the first four innings before José Iglesias hit a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Pirates option Tucupita Marcano to Triple-A

The Pittsburgh Pirates optioned infielder/outfielder Tucupita Marcano to Triple-A Indianapolis. The Pirates sent Marcano and infielder Hoy Park down Tuesday while activating outfielder Ben Gamel and infielder Yoshi Tsutsugo from the 10-day injured list. Josh VanMeter is replacing Marcano on second base and batting ninth in Tuesday's game against right-hander Jameson Taillon and the New York Yankees.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ESPN

Victor Caratini's walk-off HR in 10th caps wild end to Chicago Cubs-Milwaukee Brewers

MILWAUKEE -- With one swing of the bat, Victor Caratini turned a forgettable performance into one of the most memorable moments of his career. After striking out in each of his first four plate appearances, Caratini hit a three-run homer off Scott Effross with two outs in the 10th inning to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Monday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
Sportsnaut

Jays out to stop A’s from earning first home sweep of year

The Oakland Athletics will be shooting for their first home-series sweep of the season when they complete a three-game set against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday afternoon. Oakland received effective pitching from Cole Irvin and Adrian Martinez while recording 5-1 and 5-3 victories in the first two games of...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Victor Caratini in Brewers' Monday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is starting Monday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Caratini is getting the nod behind the plate, batting sixth in the order versus Cubs starter Justin Steele. Our models project Caratini for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 9.2...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

64K+
Followers
50K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy