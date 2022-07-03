ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Buck Showalter hits milestone as Mets top Rangers

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DpxJg_0gTu5cBy00

Eduardo Escobar hit a two-run homer, Carlos Carrasco pitched effectively into the sixth inning and the host New York Mets beat the Texas Rangers 4-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Starling Marte homered, and Jeff McNeil hit an RBI double for the Mets, who gave manager Buck Showalter his 1,600th career win. Showalter became the 22nd manager to reach 1,600 wins and is two behind Fred Clarke for 21st on the all-time list.

Jonah Heim homered for the Rangers, who were unable to win consecutive series for the second time this season.

Carrasco (9-4) avoided a third straight loss after allowing a combined 11 runs and 10 hits over 6 2/3 innings in consecutive losses to the Houston Astros. He allowed one run on six hits in 5 2/3 innings Sunday to go along with eight strikeouts and one walk.

Texas starter Jon Gray (4-4) allowed four runs (three earned) and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. Gray struck out seven, walked one and was unable to win four straight starts for the first time in his career.

New York went ahead 1-0 in the first when Marte blasted a slider to left field and the Rangers evened it when Heim hammered the first pitch of the third into the New York bullpen beyond the right-center field fence.

The Mets’ Pete Alonso struck out to start the fourth but reached second on Heim’s throwing error and scored on the next pitch when McNeil doubled to the right field corner. Escobar followed by lifting an 0-2 fastball over the right-center field fence for a 4-1 lead.

It was the third time in his career Escobar homered in three straight games.

Carrasco exited after allowing a single to Nathaniel Lowe that put runners at first and second. Joely Rodriguez retired Kole Calhoun to end the sixth before striking out two in the seventh and Adam Ottavino breezed through a 1-2-3 eighth.

Edwin Diaz stranded two in the ninth for his 18th save in 21 chances.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

New York Mets & Atlanta Braves: Battle for the NL East crown heats up | Flippin' Bats

Ben Verlander talks about the battle of the NL East between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves. Braves back in business with key performances by rookie Michael Harris II, Dansby Swanson, Ronald Acuna Jr., Matt Olson, and Austin Riley. Meanwhile the Mets anticipate the return of Max Scherzer and Jacob DeGrom with a 2.5 lead.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Jeff Mcneil
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Kole Calhoun
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Fred Clarke
Person
Adam Ottavino
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Homer
Person
Buck Showalter
Yardbarker

Francisco Lindor Comments On The Real Key For The Mets

The New York Mets got a treat on Tuesday night when veteran ace Max Scherzer returned from the injured list. After suffering an oblique injury in May, Scherzer missed almost two full months, but he made his return last night against the Cincinnati Reds, pitching six scoreless innings and striking out 11 batters.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

New York Mets Rehab Assignment Updates: Jacob deGrom, Travis Jankowski

Slowly but surely, the New York Mets are getting closer to having their ace return to the rotation later this month. Jacob deGrom (stress reaction on right scapula) felt good the day after his first rehab outing and is expected to make his second start for Port St. Lucie on Friday against the Daytona Tortugas, as manager Buck Showalter told reporters in Cincinnati on Monday, prior to the Mets' 7-4 win over the Reds.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rbi#The Houston Astros
Sportsnaut

Seiya Suzuki homers again as Cubs clobber Brewers

Seiya Suzuki homered for the second straight game since coming off the injured list as the visiting Chicago Cubs claimed an 8-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night. Suzuki, who had an inside-the-park homer Monday after he had missed almost five weeks, hit a two-run homer in the...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Sportsnaut

Sandy Alcantara continues dominance in win over Angels

Sandy Alcantara logged his 11th quality start in his last 12 outings, scattering just two hits and striking out 10, as the host Miami Marlins edged the Los Angeles Angels 2-1. Alcantara (9-3) went eight shutout innings and was lifted after 107 pitches. He leads the major leagues with 123 1/3 innings pitched on the season.
ANAHEIM, CA
Sportsnaut

Jays out to stop A’s from earning first home sweep of year

The Oakland Athletics will be shooting for their first home-series sweep of the season when they complete a three-game set against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday afternoon. Oakland received effective pitching from Cole Irvin and Adrian Martinez while recording 5-1 and 5-3 victories in the first two games of...
OAKLAND, CA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

64K+
Followers
50K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy