Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles police seeking gunman who killed a man in Encino

By Alejandra Reyes-Velarde
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

Los Angeles police are asking for the public's help in identifying the gunman responsible for the fatal shooting of a man in Encino on Saturday.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 4500 block of Grimes Place about 11:40 p.m., police said in a statement. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man, who hasn't yet been identified, died at the scene, police said. He was 37.

The gunman remains at large. The motive for the shooting was unknown.

Police do not yet have a description of a suspect and are asking for the public's help in identifying the shooter.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the LAPD's Valley office at (818) 374-1925.

CBS LA

Street takeover turned shooting leaves one dead in South LA

One person was dead after a street takeover in South Los Angeles turned into a fatal shooting late Sunday evening.After receiving reports of a takeover near the intersection of W. Century Boulevard and S. Hoover Street, Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the area at around 12:45 a.m.Upon arrival, they were informed by several witnesses that a shooting had occurred in the area and that at least one person was wounded. As soon as officers found the victim, a man in his early 20s, they called for an ambulance and he was rushed to a nearby hospital where he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Three Killed in High-Speed Winnetka Crash Identified as Men in Their 20s

Three men in their 20s were identified Tuesday as the individuals killed in a high-speed crash in Winnetka that left six people hospitalized. Steve Orellana Jr., 22, of Reseda, Celestino Fuentes, 22, of Burbank, and Isaiah Sanchez, 23, of Northridge died at the scene in the San Fernando Valley, the Los Angeles County coroner's office said.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Another Shooting Reported Near Baldwin Crenshaw Mall

LOS ANGELES – A man was critically wounded during an argument in the Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at 9:10 p.m. Sunday on the 4200 block of Santo Tomas Drive., according to Officer D. Orris of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
