Los Angeles police seeking gunman who killed a man in Encino

Los Angeles police are asking for the public's help in identifying the gunman responsible for the fatal shooting of a man in Encino on Saturday.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 4500 block of Grimes Place about 11:40 p.m., police said in a statement. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man, who hasn't yet been identified, died at the scene, police said. He was 37.

The gunman remains at large. The motive for the shooting was unknown.

Police do not yet have a description of a suspect and are asking for the public's help in identifying the shooter.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the LAPD's Valley office at (818) 374-1925.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .