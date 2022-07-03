Sofia Richie & Fiancé Elliot Grainge Go On Double Date With Her Sister Nicole & Joel Madden

Image Credit: BACKGRID

Sofia Richie, 23,and Elliot Grainge made their latest date a family affair on June 30. The model and her fiancee were joined by her sister Nicole Richie, 40, and Nicole’s husband, Joel Madden, 43, for a delicious dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, CA. The bride-to-be wore a white long-sleeved top, tan pants, and white slip-on shoes for the outing while her soon-to-be husband, whom she held hands with, wore a black long-sleeved top under a tan vest, black pants, and black and white sneakers.

Nicole and Joel also looked fashionable for the date. She wore long-sleeved black top that was off-the-shoulder on both sides, jeans, and black heels. He wore an all black outfit, including a top, jacket, and pants as well as black and white sneakers and a black baseball cap.

Both ladies had their hair pulled back and rocked flattering makeup. They didn’t pay much attention to cameras as they arrived and left the location, but they looked relaxed and stayed close to each other. Both couples were photographed separately and together as they strolled outside the restaurant right before dark.

Sofia and Elliot’s outing with Nicole and Joel comes after a source told us that Nicole has been helping her younger sister with her wedding planning ever since she got engaged in April. “Nicole Richie has been loving every second of helping her sister Sofia plan her dream wedding to Elliot Grainge,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “The two of them would talk about their wedding when they were little girls, and it has really gotten them closer than they ever have. Sofia looks up to Nicole when it comes to fashion, and she knows that her sister wants her to look like the most beautiful bride ever on her day.”

In addition to Nicole, Sofia’s brother Miles Richie, and her dad, Lionel Richie, have also been helping with the special day. “Nicole and Miles have been giving Sofia plenty of input when it comes to their ideas for her wedding day,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY shared with us. “Of course, Sofia is making the final decision on every last detail, but she couldn’t imagine going through this process without her family helping along the way. Lionel has also been incredibly sweet and he keeps saying he can’t wait to watch his baby girl get married. This really couldn’t have been a more perfect union for Sofia and Elliot. The love and support they have from friends and family has truly been overwhelming.”