ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Sofia Richie & Fiancé Elliot Grainge Go On Double Date With Her Sister Nicole & Joel Madden

By Erin Silvia
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37fcV4_0gTu4O4700
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Sofia Richie, 23,and Elliot Grainge made their latest date a family affair on June 30. The model and her fiancee were joined by her sister Nicole Richie, 40, and Nicole’s husband, Joel Madden, 43, for a delicious dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, CA. The bride-to-be wore a white long-sleeved top, tan pants, and white slip-on shoes for the outing while her soon-to-be husband, whom she held hands with, wore a black long-sleeved top under a tan vest, black pants, and black and white sneakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k4luc_0gTu4O4700
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge during their dinner date. (BACKGRID)

Nicole and Joel also looked fashionable for the date. She wore long-sleeved black top that was off-the-shoulder on both sides, jeans, and black heels. He wore an all black outfit, including a top, jacket, and pants as well as black and white sneakers and a black baseball cap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LRpDc_0gTu4O4700
Sofia and Nicole Richie during their latest outing. (BACKGRID)

Both ladies had their hair pulled back and rocked flattering makeup. They didn’t pay much attention to cameras as they arrived and left the location, but they looked relaxed and stayed close to each other. Both couples were photographed separately and together as they strolled outside the restaurant right before dark.

Sofia and Elliot’s outing with Nicole and Joel comes after a source told us that Nicole has been helping her younger sister with her wedding planning ever since she got engaged in April. “Nicole Richie has been loving every second of helping her sister Sofia plan her dream wedding to Elliot Grainge,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “The two of them would talk about their wedding when they were little girls, and it has really gotten them closer than they ever have. Sofia looks up to Nicole when it comes to fashion, and she knows that her sister wants her to look like the most beautiful bride ever on her day.”

In addition to Nicole, Sofia’s brother Miles Richie, and her dad, Lionel Richie, have also been helping with the special day. “Nicole and Miles have been giving Sofia plenty of input when it comes to their ideas for her wedding day,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY shared with us. “Of course, Sofia is making the final decision on every last detail, but she couldn’t imagine going through this process without her family helping along the way. Lionel has also been incredibly sweet and he keeps saying he can’t wait to watch his baby girl get married. This really couldn’t have been a more perfect union for Sofia and Elliot. The love and support they have from friends and family has truly been overwhelming.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
architecturaldigest.com

Sofia Richie and Fiancé Elliot Grainge Sell Bauhaus-Inspired Mansion for $22 Million

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge have sold their million Beverly Hills mansion after around a year of ownership. The couple purchased the home in April 2021 for $17 million, however they have now sold it in an off-market deal for $22 million, Dirt reports. According to the outlet, they renovated the dwelling upon buying it, and moved in during August of last year. Richie, 23, is an influencer and the daughter of singer Lionel Richie, and Grainge, 28, is the son of CEO of Universal Music Group Lucian Grainge. Built in 1962, the home is on a hillside in Coldwater Canyon on a strip of street known as “Music Row.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Ron Perlman, 72, Marries ‘Startup’ Costar Allison Dunbar, 49, In Italy: We’re ‘Pulling A Kravis’

Ron Perlman, 72, and Allison Dunbar, 49, are married! The Hellboy star and his gorgeous co-star recently exchanged vows in Italy and the happy bride took to her Instagram account to share a sweet video from the special day. In the clip, Ron looked handsome in a black suit and light-colored tie with a dark scarf while Allison looked pretty in a short white lace long-sleeved wedding dress and veil.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Monica, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Santa Monica, CA
Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Honey Boo Boo, 16, Wears Diamond Ring On Engagement Finger After Mama June Loses Custody: Photo

Is Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson engaged? The 16-year-old wore a diamond ring on that finger in a snapshot from the first photos of her sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon‘s 1-month-old twins. The image, which was released June 20 and can be seen below, shows Alana spending time with her family while sporting a diamond ring on her left ring finger. This fueled speculation that Alana’s engaged to her boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20.
RELATIONSHIPS
Black Enterprise

Is That Her Man? Nicole Murphy Seen With New Boo, Two Years After Caught Kissing Lela Rochon’s Man

All eyes are on Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife Nicole Murphy once again, and this time inquiring minds want to know who the mystery man is she’s boo’d up with. The former model has formed a reputation as a sexy kitten of sorts after she was caught kissing director Antoine Fuqua on several occasions, which was problematic since he has been married to actress Lela Rochon for the past 23 years.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Shock: Alex Rodriguez's Ex And Ben Affleck Fighting Over Their Wedding? Songstress Reportedly Anxious To Avoid A Repeat Of Infamous 'Bennifer' Split

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shocked everyone when they announced their second engagement – 19 years after they first called off their wedding. The “On the Floor” singer shared the news with her fans through the OnTheJLo newsletter. In the said email, Jennifer Lopez shared a clip...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sofia Richie
Person
Joel Madden
Person
Lionel Richie
Person
Nicole Richie
Daily Mail

'It's sad': Rihanna's songwriter Skylar Grey reveals she was forced to sell her entire music catalog to pay for divorce settlement with Todd Mandel and taxes

Singer-songwriter Skylar Grey has revealed that she had to sell her entire music catalog to pay for her divorce settlement. The 36-year-old artist was married to Todd Mandel, but the couple separated and their divorce was finalized last year. Grey no longer receives any financial royalties to songs that she...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiance#Sofia Richie Fianc
TMZ.com

Corey Gamble Grabs Handful of Kris Jenner While Partying in Capri

What? That's totally what Kris Jenner's bf Corey Gamble could've been whispering while getting super cozy with her during a party in Capri!. The Kardashians matriarch and her man are kicking it off the Italian island and, of course, they're doing it big ... on Tommy Hilfiger's yacht. Kris greeted the designer with big fat air kisses when they arrived.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Nick Cannon Just Confirmed He’s Expecting More Kids With One of His Baby Mamas This Year

Click here to read the full article. Buns in the oven! The celebrity pregnancies of 2022 include Rihanna, Nicky Hilton and many more stars who are expecting babies this year. For some celebs like Rih, this marks the first time they’re expecting; meanwhile, others are no strangers to expanding the family (hello, Nick Cannon!) Whether they’re about to be first-time parents or turning out to be a family of 10, these celebs are proud to share the news. But before we get into these celebrity pregnancies of 2022, let’s take a walk down memory lane and remember all the celebrity babies...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Shorts & Matching Top While Watching Prince Harry’s Polo Game

Meghan Markle specializes in looking sophisticated, even while wearing casual shorts. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing cute denim shorts and a matching button-down top while happily observing her husband Prince Harry, 37, at a polo match on Friday, June 17. In photos, a radiant Meghan wore her hair loosely pulled back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and elegant jewelry, including a watch. In one photo, Meghan was seen relaxing under a tent with Prince Harry, who was wearing protective gear for the match.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Lori Harvey Says Parents Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey Need to Write Her a ‘Playbook Manual’ on Dating After Michael B. Jordan Split

Taking advice from the experts! Lori Harvey opened up about her search for love — and how parents Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey have inspired her dating approach. "They're definitely my couple goals. I literally was just talking to my mom on the phone earlier and she was telling me what she got my […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
epicstream.com

Gwen Stefani Fury: Gavin Rossdale's Ex Joins The Voice Season 23 To Save Marriage With Blake Shelton? Songstress Reportedly Tired Of Playing 'Second Fiddle' To Miranda Lambert's Ex

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are two of the most in-demand singers of their generation. The two hitmakers are also one of the most unexpected celebrity romances in recent memory, but they appear to be going stronger even after half a decade of being together. For starters, Gwen Stefani and...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Drake Names Tristan Thompson His Best Man As He Weds 23 Brides In “Falling Back” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Drake has finally “settled down” and “tied the knot,” but, not in the traditional sense. The Toronto-bred musician walked down the aisle to “marry” 23 different women in the music video for his latest single, “Falling Back.” The uptempo song is featured on his surprise album Honestly Nevermind released last Friday (June 17). In the Director X-directed video, the dapper groom is given a pep talk by NBA player and fellow Toronto native Tristan Thompson whose public dating profile adds humor to the fictional nuptials. The two men are real-life friends who have been seen...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
212K+
Followers
19K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy