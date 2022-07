SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A landscaper was hospitalized Tuesday morning after reportedly being hit by a vehicle and pinned to a house while on the job in Southfield. A man working for Jasman Landscaping was weed wacking a yard at a Southfield home with two other landscapers when he was hit by a woman driving a sedan, according to the man’s co-workers at the scene. The landscapers say the woman was driving down the street and yelling at the workers for allegedly refusing to give her a quote.

SOUTHFIELD, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO