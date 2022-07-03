ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bibb County, GA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bibb, Houston, Twiggs by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-03 17:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until...

alerts.weather.gov

WMAZ

Macon's weather radio transmitter knocked off-air

MACON, Ga. — The National Weather Service's weather radio transmitter located at the Georgia Forestry Commission in Macon is offline. It went offline late Sunday night as storms rolled through Macon-Bibb County. The tower transmits weather alerts to NOAA weather radios in Bibb, Bleckley, Crawford, Houston, Macon, Monroe, Peach,...
MACON, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barrow, Clarke, Morgan, Oconee, Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 17:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Barrow; Clarke; Morgan; Oconee; Walton The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Oconee County in northeastern Georgia Southeastern Barrow County in north central Georgia North central Morgan County in north central Georgia Central Clarke County in northeastern Georgia Northeastern Walton County in north central Georgia * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 544 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bogart, or 7 miles northwest of Watkinsville, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Watkinsville, Statham, Bogart, North High Shoals, Bostwick, Bishop, Athens-Clarke County, Whitehall, Westgate Park, Beechwood Hills, Oconee Heights, Eastville, Barnett Shoals, State Botanical Garden Of Ga, Farmington and Bear Creek Reservoir. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARROW COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

WRFD: Lightning during Monday’s storms caused 7 fires

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Warner Robins Fire Department says lightning strikes during Monday’s storms resulted in more than half a dozen fires. The fire department says seven fires broke out late Monday night. Four of those were structure fires. Five families were displaced by a fire...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Coroner: One dead in I-75 wreck in Houston County

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A fatal wreck slowed traffic on I-75 in Houston County Sunday. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, the driver of a vehicle died in the Sunday wreck. Williams says it happened near mile marker 128 on the northbound side of Interstate 75 around 2 p.m. According to Williams, the vehicle left the road and flipped. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Westbound exit ramp blocked on I-16 at the GEICO exit in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A semi-truck is blocking the I-16 westbound exit ramp in Macon near GEICO, according to a post from the Georgia Department of Transportation 511 site. The photo shows the truck being pulled by a tow truck. All lanes are currently closed. The GDOT website said the...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Lake Tobesofkee’s ‘Sparks Over the Park’ makes return

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Lake Tobesofkee held its first Sparks Over the Park Fourth of July celebration Monday after two years of not holding the event due to the pandemic. Families were out enjoying the weather and being together. Frank Stewart started setting up at 11 a.m. He told...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

One dead after crash on I-75 in Houston County

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A person is dead after a crash on I-75 in Houston County on Sunday. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, it happened around 2 p.m. on I-75 near mile marker 128. He says the driver, 79-year-old Wilbert Timothy Whitehead of Unadilla, was on I-75...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Perry: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Perry, Georgia

Perry, Georgia offers many amenities including a relaxed atmosphere, low traffic jams, delicious food and friendly people. Because it draws many tourists from other states and neighboring cities, Perry is rightly known as "Where Georgia Comes Together". What is Perry GA known for?. Is Perry GA a nice place to...
PERRY, GA
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (June 27- July 3)

MACON, Ga. — 1. St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2022 | Here are this year's winners!. The home, which is located at 605 Woodlands Blvd. in Kathleen has four bedrooms and three bathrooms for a total of around 2,700 square feet. Other amenities include his and her walk-in closets, an all-brick exterior and coffered ceilings with exposed beams. It has an estimated value of around $400K.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Man killed in Warner Robins hit and run

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man was killed Tuesday night in what police are calling a hit and run. According to a release from the Warner Robins police department officers were dispatched to Watson Blvd. at Hickory Street just before 10pm where a male was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross Watson. The victim’s identity has not been released and no description of the vehicle is available at this time.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Driver flees after fatally hitting pedestrian in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Warner Robins police are looking for a suspect who fatally hit a pedestrian and fled the scene. According to police, it happened Tuesday around 9:47 p.m. Police officers were dispatched to Watson Blvd. at Hickory St. and upon getting to the scene, learned that the...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Crash on Mercer University Drive leaves car split in two

MACON, Ga. — A driver on Mercer University Dr. got into a wreck after they lost control of their car. Reporter Anthony Montalto was at the scene and saw it happen. A burgundy colored Honda was traveling east on Mercer University Drive, and the driver reportedly swerved into oncoming traffic to avoid a red light.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Watson Boulevard

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run accident at Hickory Street near Watson Boulevard. According to a release from the police department, a vehicle hit the man just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday. He was crossing Watson Boulevard when he was hit in the westbound outside lane. There is no information about the vehicle that hit him.
WARNER ROBINS, GA

