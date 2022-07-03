ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

What is a solar flare and why do they keep hitting Earth?

By Charlotte Edwards
 3 days ago
THE Sun has been emitting a lot of solar flares recently but the bursts of radiation aren't as scary as they sound.

Eruptions on the solar surface can launch some of the Sun's plasma toward Earth and that has both positive and negative effects.

The Sun is near the start of its 11-year cycle and in a very active phase Credit: Getty

What is a solar flare?

Solar flares are bursts of radiation from the Sun that sometimes hit Earth or shoot into deep space.

Nasa explains: "A solar flare is an intense burst of radiation coming from the release of magnetic energy associated with sunspots."

Adding: "Flares are also sites where particles (electrons, protons, and heavier particles) are accelerated."

Solar flares can last just minutes or shoot out streams of radiation for hours.

Are solar flares dangerous?

The good news is that Earth largely protects us from the damaging impact of solar flares by using its magnetic field.

They're not threatening to the health of humans on Earth but sometimes pose a threat to astronaut safety.

They can impact satellite communications as well as cause radio blackouts.

In 1989, a strong solar eruption shot so many electrically charged particles at Earth that the Canadian Province of Quebec lost power for nine hours.

Communications usually return to normal once a solar storm is over.

One good thing about solar storms is that they can produce very pretty natural light displays like the Northern Lights.

They're not always good news for migratory animals that rely on Earth's magnetic field for navigation.

Creatures that do this include some birds, sharks, and sea turtles.

Why do solar flares keep hitting Earth?

It's not unusual for a solar flare to hit Earth.

The frequency of hits depends on how the Sun is behaving.

It can range from one solar flare a week to several a day.

The Sun is at the start of its 11-year cycle and in a very active phase.

That means we're currently seeing more frequent solar flares.

Around every 11 years, the magnetic field on the Sun flips.

That means the north and south poles switch and this can cause the Sun to behave erratically before settling down.

Once it settles, the magnetic field flips and the cycle begins again.

ZDNet

On July 12, we'll see the universe like never before

On July 12, the world will have a new perspective of the universe, when the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) mission releases its first set of full-color images as well as spectroscopic data. One of the photos to be released is the deepest image of our universe that has ever been taken, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told reporters on Wednesday.
ASTRONOMY
Andrei Tapalaga

Seven Planets Will Align Tomorrow for the First Time in 18 Years

The conjunction of the seven planets is before sunrise between June 24 and 27Manvendra Singh/Pixabay. On June 24 at dawn, seven planets from our solar system will align for the first time in 18 years. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus will align in the early hours of Friday. The magical event has been named June 24 conjunction.
natureworldnews.com

"Earth is Alive" - Viral Footage Shows Creepy 'Gates of Hell' in Underwater Volcano

During an underwater volcano exploration, volcanic chimneys that resemble the "gates of hell" were captured on camera by divers for the UNESCO 1Ocean Expedition. Alexis Rosenfeld, an explorer and photographer, captured footage of a volcanic island just off the coast of Panarea, which is close to Sicily in Italy. The footage was taken as part of the 1Ocean expedition, which was run in conjunction with UNESCO.
ASTRONOMY
