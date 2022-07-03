ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke, VA

Gillispie, Judy Lucas

By NRV News
NRVNews
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Mom” made her final appearance, had her last migraine, Praise the Lord, and made her debut pain free walking through the gates of heaven into the Lords arms and joining her heavenly family on July 1, 2022, with her family by her side, at the age of 75. One day shy...

nrvnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NRVNews

DeBusk, Virginia Northington

Virginia Northington DeBusk, age 100, finished mothering her offspring on July 5, 2022. She welcomed 5 daughters: Carolyn, Mary, Priscilla, Nancy, and Rebecca, and 3 sons: Charles, Mark, and Thomas, along with 15 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren into her life and home. She re-joined her beloved husband, Charles Francis DeBusk, to whom she was married for 49 years, her father Lionel Hill Northington, mother Mary Virginia Fleming Northington, sister Saluda Northington Poe, brothers Rudolph Northington, and Lionel Frederick Northington. She is also survived by her brother, Thomas Burl Northington.
BLACKSBURG, VA
NRVNews

Turner, Scott Lee

Scott Lee Turner, 59 of Narrows, VA departed this life July 4, 2022 at his home. Born in Giles County, Virginia on October 9, 1962, he was a son of the late James and Betty Eads Turner. Scott installed Air Conditioning Systems. He also enjoyed working on cars, car racing,...
NARROWS, VA
NRVNews

Tinley, Sr., Thomas Eugene

Thomas Eugene Tinley, Sr., 65, of Christiansburg, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilmer B., Sr. and Ruby Boyd Tinley; son, T. J.; and brother, Jackie Tinley;. Survivors include his wife, Sharon Tinley; daughter, Angela T. Likens (Kevin); grandchildren, Hannah and William;...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
NRVNews

Cooke, Elizabeth Bowman

Elizabeth Louise Cooke, “Betsy” 77, of Draper, VA, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at her residence. She was born on July 24, 1944, in Pulaski Virginia to Stuart and Gertrude Bowman. She is preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Nancy Edwards. Mrs. Cooke...
DRAPER, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Obituaries
State
Maryland State
City
Pembroke, VA
NRVNews

Freeman, Timothy Wayne

With his father, brothers, and sister by his side, Timothy “Timmy” “Rooster” Wayne Freeman, 44, of Pulaski, VA passed away peacefully at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center in Fredericksburg, VA on July 1, 2022. Born on March 29, 1978 at Pulaski Community Hospital, Timmy is the son of Larry Freeman and the late Annie Freeman.
PULASKI, VA
NRVNews

Caldwell, Petey Preston

William Preston Caldwell, more fondly known to his family and friends as PETEY, passed away suddenly on Monday July 4, 2022. Petey was born on July 9, 1956 to the late Ray Preston Caldwell and Roxie “Nance” Caldwell Dillow. Also proceeding Petey in death were his brother Thurman Caldwell, sister Mary “Jeannie” Ballinger, infant son William Ray Caldwell and granddaughter Amber Michelle Hall.
BLACKSBURG, VA
NRVNews

Rigney, Jr., William Cecil

William Cecil Rigney, Jr., 58, of Draper, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents Kerney Lee and Eva Sue Peak; a sister, Lorrie Ann Peak Williams; and a grandson, Lucas Adam Woodyard. Survivors include his loving wife of 26 years, Treasa Rigney;...
DRAPER, VA
NRVNews

Compton, Sidney Claycomb

Sidney Claycomb Compton, 79, of Christiansburg passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022. She was born in Morenic, AZ on May 11, 1943 to the late Ernest and Belva Claycomb. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kinnie G. Compton. She is survived by her children; son, Donald Bentley;...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Giles High School#Pembroke Christian Church#Castle Rock Drive
cardinalnews.org

Concerts announced in Rocky Mount and Galax

Both the Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount and the Blue Ridge Music Center near Galax have announced new acts — Keller Williams and Darin and Brooke Aldridge at the Harvester, Bill and the Belles and ShadowGrass at the Blue Ridge Music Center. Keller Williams will take the stage...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
theroanokestar.com

Virginia and Norfolk Southern Announce Closing of Western Rail Initiative Agreement

Agreement Will Expand Passenger Rail to Virginia’s Blue Ridge. The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) and Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) have announced the financial closing of the Western Rail Initiative Agreement which will expand passenger rail service from Washington, DC to Roanoke, Va. and to the New River Valley.
ROANOKE, VA
NRVNews

Gregory, Jimmy Wayne

Jimmy Wayne Gregory (Jim), lost his battle to a lengthy illness during the early morning hours of June 29, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar Clark Sr., and Pearl Austin Gregory, his brother, Edgar Clark Gregory, Jr. and his daughter Rachel Elizabeth Gregory. Left to cherish...
PULASKI, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WSET

Franklin County woman dies in crash with tree

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Franklin County woman died in a crash Wednesday morning. Erin Sheree Jones, 45, of Wirtz, was traveling in a 2016 Honda Civic On Jubal Early Highway, just south of Silver Lake Road around 10:30 when her vehicle ran off the right side of the road and crashed into a tree.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lane closures remain in Downtown Vinton after fire

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Vinton is expecting lane closures to last several days after a fire in Downtown Vinton destroyed apartments and businesses Saturday. A single lane remains closed on each S. Pollard and E. Lee Ave. Vinton Town Manager Richard “Pete,” Peters told WDBJ7 the closures...
VINTON, VA
wfirnews.com

Green will run for Salem City Council

Anne Marie Green has stepped up to run for Salem City Council after more than thirty years serving Roanoke County. She is in the running for one of two available council seats and is running against three others – two of which are incumbents. She cites her late husband, Mac Green’s, two decade career as Vice Mayor as influential to her decision to run. Green has served as the Public Information Officer, Director of General Services, and Director of Human Resources in her time with Roanoke County. Green is familiar with the process of local government and hopes to make that process more transparent and efficient for Salem Residents.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Tony Allen Hurst

Tony Allen Hurst, age 39 of Dublin, died unexpectedly Wednesday, evening, June 29, 2022 in the emergency room at Lewis Gale Hospital – Pulaski. He was born in Pulaski on December 3, 1982 and, is the son of Denver Simpkins and the late Rebecca Jane Hurst. Tony was a graduate of the Pulaski County High School class of 2001, and was employed at the James Hardie Corp.

Comments / 0

Community Policy