Gillispie, Judy Lucas

Virginia Northington DeBusk, age 100, finished mothering her offspring on July 5, 2022. She welcomed 5 daughters: Carolyn, Mary, Priscilla, Nancy, and Rebecca, and 3 sons: Charles, Mark, and Thomas, along with 15 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren into her life and home. She re-joined her beloved husband, Charles Francis DeBusk, to whom she was married for 49 years, her father Lionel Hill Northington, mother Mary Virginia Fleming Northington, sister Saluda Northington Poe, brothers Rudolph Northington, and Lionel Frederick Northington. She is also survived by her brother, Thomas Burl Northington.
Comments / 0