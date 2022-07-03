ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlos Carrasco, Eduardo Escobar lead Mets to win over Rangers

By Peter Botte
New York Post
 3 days ago

Carlos Carrasco’s finest start in six weeks and Eduardo Escobar’s first true power surge of the season lifted the Mets to another series win on Sunday.

Carrasco hurled 5 ²/₃ innings of one-run ball and Escobar homered for the third consecutive game as the Mets took two of the three against the Rangers this weekend with a 4-1 victory at Citi Field.

Carrasco had posted a 6.20 ERA over his previous nine starts since May 15, but the veteran righty allowed one run — a solo homer by Texas catcher Jonah Heim in the third — on six hits with one walk and eight strikeouts Sunday before Joely Rodriguez replaced him with two outs and two runners on base in the sixth.

“It feels nice. Today I was using more of my breaking balls and going with my fastball in and out. That combination was great,” Carrasco said. “That’s what we’ve been working on. I couldn’t do it in my last game. For now, I just go back in there, back and forth, and mix in breaking balls. That’s what happened today.”

Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco gave up one run in 5 2/3 innings in a win over the Rangers on Sunday.
Corey Sipkin

Francisco Lindor said he knew before the game that Carrasco, his longtime teammate with Cleveland and the Mets, was poised for a bounce-back day.

“Very important. I knew he was going to have a good outing. He talked to me [Saturday] about something he was doing last time and some little changes, and I was like, ‘Yeah, he’s gonna have a good outing,’ ” Lindor told The Post. “I wasn’t worried about him.

“He’s been really good, he’s been really bad and he’s been OK. That’s the beauty of being in the game a long time. There’s gonna be ups and downs. And I know he can handle all of them. He’s been a leader on teams and he’ll be fine.”

The 35-year-old Carrasco (9-4, 4.54) had surrendered nine runs combined over the first three innings in his previous two outings, but he retired the side in order in Sunday’s first inning and erased a one-out single by Nathaniel Lowe in the second by picking him off first base.

Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar reacts after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning against the Rangers on Sunday.
Robert Sabo

Starling Marte staked Carrasco to a quick lead with a solo homer to left-center in the first against Texas starter Jon Gray, his ninth of the season and second in as many days after an 18-game drought.

Heim jumped Carrasco for a first-pitch blast for a 1-1 game in the third, his 12th of the year, which is the most among American League catchers this season.

After Pete Alonso reached second base while striking out — on a wild pitch and a throwing error by Heim — Jeff McNeil pushed the Mets back ahead in the fourth with an RBI double to right.

Pete Alonso reaches second base after a dropped third strike.
Robert Sabo for the NY POST
Starling Marte hits a home run in the first inning.
Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

Escobar then went deep for the third time in this series, crushing Gray’s 0-2 four-seam fastball into the Mets’ bullpen in right for a 4-1 game.

“I’ve said before this is a baseball team with a lot of good players. One day it can be me, the next day it can be Lindor, the next it can be Alonso,” Escobar said. “When one player is struggling, the next player is on fire. So that’s what we do, we come out here and pick each other up and that’s how we’re going to continue to go on and play good baseball.”

Rodriguez, Adam Ottavino and Edwin Diaz (18th save) combined to record the final 10 outs for the first-place Mets, who will open a three-game series Monday night in Cincinnati.

The Rangers got the tying run to the plate against Diaz in the ninth, but the Mets’ closer fanned Mitch Garver with two runners aboard and retired Steven Duggar on a fly ball to left to preserve the win for Carrasco.

“Carlos was good, huh,” Buck Showalter said after his 1,600th career managerial victory. “His command was better, and the split/change was there for him. … Carlos was really good, and I thought Joely had a big outing for us.

“Playing all these games in a row, and trying to pass the load around. Otto went through a big part of their order and Edwin closed the game and made it look easy from the standpoint it wasn’t easy for him. He just worked through it. … But the whole game revolved around Carlos.”

