Charlotte, NC

Panthers depth chart focus: Special teams set to dominate?

By Luke Gray
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat can the Carolina Panthers expect from what is arguably the most improved unit on the team ahead of the 2022 season?. The Carolina Panthers underwent a significant overhaul from top to bottom on their special teams unit this offseason. Chase Blackburn, one of...

NFL quarterback rankings: Where does Baker Mayfield land?

Baker Mayfield has been traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Carolina Panthers, but where does he land in our NFL quarterback rankings?. After four years and incredibly amounts of ugly fallout this offseason, Baker Mayfield is on the move. A former No. 1 overall pick of the Cleveland Browns,...
NFL makes strong push for flag football with eye on Olympics

Flag football will be played at an international, multi-sport event for the first time next week during the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama. The NFL may be the sport’s biggest cheerleader. “When we talk about the future of the game of football, it is, no question, flag,” NFL executive Troy Vincent told The Associated Press. “When I’ve been asked over the last 24 months, in particular, what does the next 100 years look like when you look at football, not professional football, it’s flag. It’s the inclusion and the true motto of ‘football for all.’ There is a place in flag football for all.” Vincent points to the growing number of men and women playing flag football globally. He’s encouraged that six states — Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Nevada and New York — have sanctioned flag football as a varsity sport in high school with 20 more states interested or in the process of piloting to get it sanctioned.
Former Steelers LB James Farrior Calls Out Kenny Pickett

Not everyone believes the Pittsburgh Steelers secured their next franchise quarterback with the addition of Kenny Pickett. Even some Steelers alumni aren't very high on the former Pitt star. While scrolling through Twitter, former Steelers linebacker James Farrior saw a tweet from The Athletic's Mark Kaboly, discussing Pickett's third team...
NFL insider says Packers’ Davante Adams replacement will be worth the wait

The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to lose one of their most coveted assets, wideout Diontae Johnson, to the Green Bay Packers next season. The Pittsburgh Steelers are renowned for their loyalty, and the recent extensions of their league-leading defensive players demonstrates that. Before the 2021 season, defensive end TJ Watt made history with a massive deal, then went on to make history on the field with an incredible season.
Frankie Montas injury update: Popular trade deadline target still in play

Oakland Athletics starter Frankie Montas will miss at least one start, but should be back shortly thereafter, per manager Mark Kotsay. The A’s got the results of Montas’ MRI on Wednesday, which confirmed what Kotsay and the training staff said earlier this week. Thankfully for Oakland and the rest of baseball, Montas is merely day-to-day, rather than forced to miss significant time.
Bears 2022 training camp preview: Wide receivers

Chicago Bears training camp is less than a month away, which means it’s time to start looking ahead at the roster the team is bringing to Lake Forest. We continue with the wide receivers, who are either going to shock people or be very underwhelming. There’s no in-between. With the loss of Allen Robinson this offseason, Darnell Mooney will officially be the top wide receiver for Justin Fields. With the quiet addition of Byron Pringle and the selection of rookie Velus Jones Jr, there are many questions going into training camp.
Cowboys Open Up A Kicker Competition For 2022

Last season, the Dallas Cowboys did have an All-Pro in special teams through punter Bryan Anger. He had the fourth-best average at 48.4 yards per attempt and had 24 kicks inside the 20-yard line. However, kicker Greg Zuerlein wasn’t exactly accurate with an 82.9 percent conversion rate. But while...
PLAY BREAKDOWN: Atlanta Falcons Run Curl-Flat Concept

The curl-flat concept is a pretty basic passing concept run at all levels of football, from high school to the pro ranks. Also known as the Hank Concept, the Curl-Flat is a two-man route attacking the flat defender. When run correctly, the flat defender is put into a bind where he is forced to make a decision, and whatever decision he makes is wrong.
AFC North Player Rankings: Offensive Linemen

The AFC North is a perpetual battleground with four rosters that have talent abound, the strengths of which can (and do) vary from position to position. All four teams (the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, and Pittsburgh Steelers) have general managers, front offices, and personnel departments that have proven more than capable of evaluating, acquiring, and retaining talent in recent years. This knack for roster building has been reflected in the league standings with the division having five appearances in the playoffs over the past two seasons (Bengals x1, Browns x1, Ravens x1, Steelers x2). On three occasions, teams have made it to at least the divisional round.
