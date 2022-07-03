ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

High-flying BMX stunt riders show off skills at Riverfest in La Crosse

By Leah Rivard
 3 days ago

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Dialed Action Sports riders are showing off their BMX skills at Riverfest.

The team’s high-energy show includes bikers flying off ramps and showing off their trick moves.

These riders have been in love with the sport for years and now they get to share that love with everyone as they travel across the country.

“BMX is something that we’ve all been doing for our entire lives, for it to be turned into a job is really awesome, and we can show them what we fell in love with, and it’s pretty genuine,” said Alex Leibrock, one of the team’s stunt riders.

You can catch the rest of their performances on Sunday at 1:30, 4, and 7 p.m.

If you’re lucky, you can be chosen to be part of the show.

