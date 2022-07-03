ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Anthony Albanese pledges a $100million aid package to Ukraine during a surprise visit to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy - after touring bombed out towns with and firing a warning to Russia

By Aap
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Australia will provide 34 additional armoured vehicles to Ukraine as part of a $100 million military aid package and prohibit Russian gold imports, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced.

Speaking in Ukraine's capital in Kyiv alongside President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Mr Albanese said Australia would also impose sanctions and travel bans on 16 more Russian ministers and oligarchs.

It brings the total number of Russian individuals sanctioned by Australia to 843.

During a surprise visit to the war-torn European nation, Mr Albanese said Australia would give Ukraine 14 more armoured personnel carriers and 20 Bushmaster vehicles.

Australia will also offer further support to Ukraine's border guard service to update border management equipment and enhance field operations.

Despite Australia's burgeoning public debt, it has now sent almost $390 million of taxpayer-funded equipment to Ukraine during this conflict - more than any other non-NATO country - and Mr Albanese forecast there would be even more to come.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jy8uS_0gTu1TL900
Armed Ukrainian troops kept a vigilant guard as Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese toured Maidan Square in the war-torn capital of Kyiv on Sunday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fz2gd_0gTu1TL900
Say cheese: Ukranian Ambassador to Australia Vasyl Myroschnychenko (left) gets a selfie with Anthony Albanese during the prime minister's visit of war-torn Kyiv on Sunday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hE0Zu_0gTu1TL900
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese inspects the devastating damage in Irpin during a surprise visit to Ukraine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MC6Q5_0gTu1TL900
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announces more Russian sanctions and more military aid on his first visit to Ukraine

'Australia stands ready to continue to support the government and the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes for Ukraine to emerge victorious in defence of your national sovereignty and your homeland,' Mr Albanese told the Ukraine president.

'Because you are fighting for the international rule of law, you are fighting for international rules in which we conduct our activity to be respected and to occur in an orderly way.'

Mr Zelensky was grateful to Australia for the assistance.

'We must strengthen international co-operation in order to break Russia's aggressive potential.,' Mr Zelenskiy said. 'We must increase the sanctions pressure on the aggressor.'

'More than 2000 settlements in the east and south of Ukraine have yet to be liberated. I offered Australia to take part in the post-war reconstruction and I am grateful for the willingness to join the implementation of this, I am sure, ambitious project.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lqLFC_0gTu1TL900
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese toured damaged residential areas on the outskirts of Kyiv during the top secret visit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dnp6v_0gTu1TL900
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese spent 12 hours in Ukraine on Sunday. The Prime Minister is pictured holding a model of the Antonov Mriya plane at Hostomel airport on the outskirts of Kyiv
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17kXWt_0gTu1TL900
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (left) lit candles in a tribute to killed civilians at St Andrews Orthodox Church in Bucha, Ukraine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jxa5Q_0gTu1TL900
Anthony Albanese visited Ukraine at the end of his week-long overseas trip, his third within six weeks of becoming prime minister

The Prime Minister's secret trip to Ukraine was a side trip on his way home from Paris and is expected to return to Australia on Tuesday.

The trip follows an invitation in June from Ukraine's ambassador to Australia, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, to Mr Albanese to visit the nation's capital.

Reuters reported that Governor Oleksiy Kuleba wrote on Telegram that Mr Albanese visited the towns of Bucha, Irpin, and Hostomel, where Ukraine says Russia committed atrocities against civilians. Russia denies the allegations.

'Australia supports Ukraine and wants to see justice meted out for the crimes committed here,' Mr Kuleba quoted Albanese as saying.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EMyBs_0gTu1TL900
Albanese said Australia would impose sanctions and travel bans on 16 more Russian ministers and oligarchs, bringing the total number of Russian individuals sanctioned by Australia to 843
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vp0Dw_0gTu1TL900
The trip follows an invitation in June from Ukraine's ambassador to Australia, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, to Mr Albanese to visit the nation's capital Kyiv

Australia has condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and pledged $285 million of military aid including armoured personnel carriers and Bushmaster vehicles.

During his Europe visit, Mr Albanese indicated Australia would look to re-establish a diplomatic presence in Ukraine. Australian embassy staff have been working from neighbouring Poland since the Ukraine crisis began.

Mr Albanese is expected back in Australia on Tuesday.

Albanese visited war-torn Ukraine on the heels of the NATO summit to survey the horrific damage wrought by Russian forces.

The Prime Minister was tailed closely by Australian and the Ukrainian security teams as he was escorted through Bucha, Irpin and Hostomel, north-west of Kyiv.

Ukraine has accused Russian soldiers of carrying out a long list of war crimes in the area with several bloody massacres of innocent civilians as well as systematic rapes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ipIXq_0gTu1TL900
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (pictured centre), listens to a translator, during his visit to Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 3, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18HXVD_0gTu1TL900
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (pictured second left) checks damaged buildings by Russian shelling, during his visit to Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4923PG_0gTu1TL900
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, third right, looks at apartment buildings and vehicles damaged by Russian shelling, during his visit to Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine

Kyiv Governor Oleksiy Kuleba wrote on Facebook on Sunday night that Mr Albanese was taken aback by the devastation he had witnessed.

'He was shocked by what he saw: destroyed civilian houses, traces of mines, destroyed Antonov airport,' Mr Kuleba wrote.

He added that the Prime Minister said Australia 'supports Ukraine and advocates fair punishment for the crimes that have taken place here'.

Mr Kuleba said he was 'grateful to the (Australian) delegation for their personal visit to the Kyiv region.

'The war in Ukraine, in the centre of Europe, must remain in the world agenda.'

Mr Albanese's visit to Ukraine was a side trip on his way home from Paris on Sunday.

The trip followed an invitation in June from Ukraine's ambassador to Australia, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, to Mr Albanese to visit the nation's capital Kyiv.

Speaking last week in front of world leaders in Madrid at the largest NATO summit ever held, Mr Albanese said February's invasion of Ukraine territory was 'brutal, illegal and unjustified'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ZHiH_0gTu1TL900
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visits Kyiv region, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Lb1C_0gTu1TL900
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (pictured third left) looks at apartment buildings damaged by Russian shelling, during his visit to Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mB1n9_0gTu1TL900
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, speaks to journalists on the outskirts of Kyiv

He said the West's united front against Russia and the fallout from the war was a warning to China that it too would meet resistance if it continued its increasingly aggressive stance in the Pacific.

On Australian Defence Force advice there was a total media blackout for the duration of Mr Albanese's trip to Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C4Z6k_0gTu1TL900
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (in dark blue shirt) was shocked by what he saw in a trip to Ukraine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qNgP9_0gTu1TL900
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks to Governor of the Kyiv region Oleksiy Kuleba during his visit to Kyiv region

The Australian media was instructed not to report on it until the Prime Minister was back in Poland, but foreign media and the governor of Kyiv revealed the visit.

The airspace over Ukraine has been closed since the invasion began on February 24, and the roads into Kyiv are mostly impassable due to heavy fighting.

On Sunday, Russian troops continued to attack the eastern city of Lysychansk and missiles killed dozens across the country.

Moscow claimed it has seized the city, which had been the final part of the province of Luhansk which Russia had not controlled.

Before Mr Albanese's visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the country 'requires colossal investments – billions, new technologies, best practices, new institutions and, of course, reforms'.

'The war is not over,' he said. 'Unfortunately, its cruelty is only increasing in some places, and it cannot be forgotten.'

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Volodymyr Zelenskiy
Person
Anthony Albanese
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Ukraine#Pledges#Russian#Australian#European
Daily Beast

You’ll Never Guess the Lie Putin Has Come Up With Now

Russia’s flagship economic event, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF, which ended over the weekend), served as another reflection of the country’s shifting place in the world. After Russia invaded Ukraine and was largely shunned by the international community, Western investors who had turned up at the event dubbed “the Russian Davos” in droves during previous years were conspicuously absent. Likewise, there would be no foreign moderator. This year’s SPIEF was moderated by Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the controversial media outlet RT (formerly known as Russia Today).
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
China
Country
Russia
Indy100

This map shows what would happen to you if a nuclear bomb was dropped where you live

We live in what seems like an ever increasingly hostile world.The conflict in Ukraine has been a stark wake-up call for many people that huge superpowers like Russia have the capabilities to launch an attack on their neighbouring nations and have shown indications that they aren't willing to stop there.Just last week, Vladimir Putin's ally Andrey Gurulyov said on Russian state TV that if they wanted to trigger World War III they would first drop the bombs on London.Gurulyov, a member of the pro-Putin United Russia party said: "We’ll destroy the entire group of the enemy’s space satellites during the...
WORLD
Benzinga

Vladimir Putin's Rumored Girlfriend Spotted Twice In Public This Week

Vladimir Putin's alleged girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, was reportedly spotted twice this week, marking rare public appearances since she was outed by Western governments as being linked to the Russian President. What Happened: Kabaeva, suspected of having a secret family with Putin, was pictured earlier this week on a tour of...
EUROPE
Daily Beast

Distracted Putin Is About to Tumble Into a New Bloodbath, Officials Warn

ISTANBUL—The war in Ukraine has forced Russia to decrease its military presence in areas that may soon face a Turkish offensive, Syrian opposition officials told The Daily Beast this week. The officials, including members of the opposition Syrian National Army (SNA), said Moscow has withdrawn from several areas in...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Billionaire Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska says destroying Ukraine 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicts there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in rare break with Kremlin

Russian billionaire oligarch Oleg Deripaska has said destroying 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicted there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in a rare break with the official Kremlin line. The 54-year-old, who made his fortune as founder of aluminium giant Rusal, said it is 'obvious' that sanctions...
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

465K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy