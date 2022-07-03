Hotly anticipated Stranger Things finale was so popular it crashed Netflix: More than 13,000 users reported outage

Netflix crashed as fans around the world rushed to watch Stranger Things after the highly anticipated release of the final two episodes season four.

The overwhelming influx of viewers pushed Netflix beyond its capacity, leaving thousands of furious subscribers with tech issues.

More than 13,000 users complained of errors around 3am EST Friday - just moments after the episodes launched on the streaming service, DownDetector reported.

The show's fourth installment had already set the set the record as the No. 1 English-language series on Netflix after the first seven episodes were released on May 27.

Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 racked up 930.3 million hours of streaming viewership in its first 28 days on Netflix, breaking a record previously held by Bridgerton, another platform original series.

The entire platform was down Friday and returned a message telling subscribers 'this page isn't working.' Another message instructed viewers: 'Please try again later'

Given the initial success of Stranger Things 4, it should come as no surprise that dedicated fans anxiously counting down the new episodes overloaded Netflix.

Netflix resolved the streaming issue within half an hour, reports indicate, but not before livid fans aired their frustrations out on Twitter.

'I did not just count down the seconds like it's New Years for Netflix to crash #StrangerThings,' one fan fumed.

'Netflix crash? Please let me watch Stranger Things or I'll cry,' begged another subscriber, with someone else tweeting: 'The power of the stranger things fandom to literally crash Netflix... unparalleled.'

Another added: 'Y'all I didn't wait 3 years for this finale for Netflix to crash on me.'

The Stranger Things Writing Room confirmed the crash, tweeting how Netflix told them 'the release last night did in fact cause a server crash!'

Proud: After the site crashed David Harbour (Jim Hopper) took to his Instagram stories wriign: 'Scener.com just crashed, I'm proud of you nerds'

The show's cast also couldn't help but gush over how the show's unique fanbase forced the platform to reach capacity.

David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper in the show, took to his Instagram stories writing: 'Scener.com just crashed, I'm proud of you nerds'.

Jamie Campbell Bower - who portrays Peter Ballard, a character later revealed to be villian Vecna - tweeted: 'Ya'll broke the internet! Lol.'

The account added: 'We love our fans.'

Terrifying: The fourth season has brought with it many twists, turns, and plotline surprises - as well as the show's most sinister villain yet: terrifying hell demon, Vecna, played by British actor Jamie Campbell Bower

Coming soon: Fans eagerly awaited the final two episodes of Stranger Things season 4 on Netflix, which were released on Friday

Oh no! Just minutes after the final installment on Stranger Things Season 4 dropped on Friday, Netflix crashed, with fans around the world taking to social media to vent their frustration

The fourth season has already brought with it many twists, turns, and plotline surprises - as well as the show's most sinister villain yet: terrifying hell demon, Vecna, played by British actor Jamie Campbell Bower.

The mind-bending finale of Season 4 Volume 1 revealed that Vecna's true identity was Henry Creel aka Number One, shocking viewers.

Now, after the release of Volume 2, the cast have ventured to social media to share their reaction to the shocking season finale.

Taking to his Instagram Stories actor Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers in the series, shared a snap of himself in tears - leaving fans furious as he seemingly gave away spoilers.

'I Love you but STOP!': Fans were left furious as Stranger things actor Noah Schnapp seemingly spoils the season four finale on Friday

Shhh! Before tweeting: 'I'm not ready to see the worlds reaction to a certain death…'

Holding his hand to his head mournfully he captioned the snap: 'Happy Stranger Things finale'.

Before tweeting: 'I'm not ready to see the worlds reaction to a certain death…'

Fans were left furious with one writing: NOAH?!? I LIKE YOU BUT SOMETIMES YOU NEED SO STFU STOP'.

While another added: 'Noah stop'

And a third commented: 'Literally'.

The actor went on to share a screenshot that read: 'DOWN HE GOES AHAHAHAHAHAHAH.'

He then added: '...And we won't miss u' - seemingly in reference to villain Vecna's (Jamie Campbell Bower) demise.

In the finale, fan favorite Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) also met his untimely end, with his wounds from the Demobats proving too much to survive.

Dying in pal Dustin's (Gaten Matarazzo) arms as Eddie tells him: 'I didn't run away this time, right? You're going to have to look after those little sheep for me right.'

Max (Sadie Elizabeth Sink) found herself in peril as she was left struggling to recover from Vecna's attack, leaving her in a coma and unlikely to see again.

Following an epic battle the monster disappears leaving Will to say:' 'Now that I'm here in Hawkins, I can feel him and he's hurting but he's still alive'.

In the final moments, particles from the Upside Down beginning to bleed into the town of Hawkins. With Vecna having told Even (Millie Bobby Brown) 'Hawkins will burn and fall, with the rest of this senseless, broken world.'

Before adding: 'I will be there to pick up the pieces when it does and remake it into something beautiful.'