Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Oglala Lakota by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gallia; Jackson; Lawrence; Meigs; Vinton The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Boyd County in northeastern Kentucky Southeastern Greenup County in northeastern Kentucky West central Meigs County in southeastern Ohio Gallia County in southeastern Ohio Eastern Jackson County in southeastern Ohio Southeastern Vinton County in southeastern Ohio Lawrence County in southeastern Ohio Mason County in western West Virginia Central Cabell County in central West Virginia Northwestern Wayne County in western West Virginia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 514 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Oak Hill to near Lake Vesuvius to Naples, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Huntington, Ashland, Ironton, Jackson, Wellston, Point Pleasant, Gallipolis, Coal Grove, Pomeroy, Oak Hill, Wayne, Rio Grande, Chesapeake, Proctorville, Rutland, Beech Fork State Park, Cannonsburg, Lake Vesuvius, Barboursville and Kenova. This includes the following highways Interstate 64 in Kentucky between mile markers 181 and 191. Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 1 and 23. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
