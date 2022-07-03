ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Oglala Lakota by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-03 15:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-03 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows!...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carter, Sullivan, Unicoi, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 16:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carter; Sullivan; Unicoi; Washington The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Sullivan County in east Tennessee Northeastern Washington County in east Tennessee Northeastern Unicoi County in east Tennessee Northern Carter County in east Tennessee * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 515 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Walnut Hill, or 7 miles southwest of Bristol Tn, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol Tn, Elizabethton, Oak Grove, Central, Walnut Hill, Hampton, Pine Crest and Spurgeon. This includes the following highways Interstate 26 in Tennessee between mile markers 19 and 30. Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 61 and 66, and between mile markers 68 and 72. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Arthur, Blaine, Box Butte, Buffalo, Cherry, Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 19:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-04 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Arthur; Blaine; Box Butte; Buffalo; Cherry; Cheyenne; Custer; Dawes; Dawson; Deuel; Franklin; Frontier; Furnas; Garden; Gosper; Grant; Hall; Harlan; Hayes; Hitchcock; Hooker; Kearney; Keith; Lincoln; Logan; McPherson; Morrill; Phelps; Red Willow; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas; Valley; Webster SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 427 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ARTHUR BLAINE BOX BUTTE BUFFALO CHERRY CHEYENNE CUSTER DAWES DAWSON DEUEL FRANKLIN FRONTIER FURNAS GARDEN GOSPER GRANT HALL HARLAN HAYES HITCHCOCK HOOKER KEARNEY KEITH LINCOLN LOGAN MCPHERSON MORRILL PHELPS RED WILLOW SHERIDAN SHERMAN THOMAS VALLEY WEBSTER
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Daniels, Eastern Roosevelt, Sheridan, Western Roosevelt by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 14:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for northeastern Montana. Target Area: Daniels; Eastern Roosevelt; Sheridan; Western Roosevelt A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Daniels, north central Roosevelt and southwestern Sheridan Counties through 400 PM MDT At 308 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bredette, or 22 miles north of Poplar, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Daniels, north central Roosevelt and southwestern Sheridan Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
DANIELS COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Rosebud by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 20:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 AM MDT for southeastern Montana. Target Area: Northern Rosebud A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Rosebud County through 930 PM MDT At 907 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a severe thunderstorm 10 miles southeast of Mosby, or 28 miles east of Winnett, moving east at 30 mph. This storm is mainly in Garfield county, but winds and some hail from this storm may push southward into far northern Rosebud county. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of far northern Rosebud County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
ROSEBUD COUNTY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Granite, Missoula, Powell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 16:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Granite; Missoula; Powell The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Missoula County in west central Montana Northeastern Granite County in west central Montana West central Powell County in west central Montana * Until 430 PM MDT. * At 406 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles west of Drummond, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Drummond, Garnet, Hall and Bearmouth. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRANITE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Frontier, Hayes, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 18:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-03 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Frontier; Hayes; Lincoln The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Frontier County in southwestern Nebraska South central Lincoln County in southwestern Nebraska Northeastern Hayes County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 640 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wellfleet, or 14 miles west of Curtis, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wellfleet, Maywood, Hansen Memorial Reserve State Wildlife Management Area, Marengo and Somerset. This includes Highway 83 between mile markers 45 and 65. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRONTIER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 17:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Target Area: Davidson; Forsyth; Guilford The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Forsyth County in central North Carolina Northeastern Davidson County in central North Carolina Western Guilford County in central North Carolina * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 545 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Pinnacle to near East Bend to Yadkinville, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, Lexington, Thomasville, Kernersville, Clemmons, Bermuda Run, Lewisville and Summerfield. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise, Pima, Santa Cruz by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 13:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-04 14:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cochise; Pima; Santa Cruz The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona West central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona Northeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona * Until 230 PM MST. * At 142 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Huachuca City, or 12 miles northwest of Sierra Vista, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Whetstone, Huachuca City and Fort Huachuca. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakota People#Mdt#Sharps Corner#Kyle North Route Housing#Mph
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 07:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Crawford FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of north central Ohio, including the following counties, Crawford, Marion and Morrow. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 752 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area this morning. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Marion, Mount Gilead, Galion, Cardington, Waldo, Chesterville, Sparta, Caledonia, Edison, Marengo, Fulton, Iberia and Shauck. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 13:14:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-08 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Central Interior RED FLAG WARNINGS REMAIN IN EFFECT FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 220, 221, 222, 223, AND 224 Potential for abundant lightning continues in the forecast area with the thermal trough lying from the AlCan Border Crossing to just east of Arctic Village, then west across the Arctic Plain. The thermal trough will rotate to the west and northwest Thursday. Potential for 3000 to 5000 lightning strokes a day through Friday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT THURSDAY NIGHT FOR LIGHTNING FOR CENTRAL INTERIOR * AFFECTED AREA...East of Manley Hot Springs. * TIMING...Until Midnight Thursday night. * LIGHTNING ACTIVITY LEVEL...4. * WINDS...West 5 mph or less. * HUMIDITY...As low as 30 percent. * TEMPERATURES...72 to 81. * IMPACTS...Ample lightning could lead to numerous new fire starts.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Brown, Campbell, Edmunds, McPherson, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 00:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 02:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Campbell; Edmunds; McPherson; Walworth SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 428 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN SOUTH DAKOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA CAMPBELL EDMUNDS MCPHERSON WALWORTH IN NORTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA BROWN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, EUREKA, HERREID, IPSWICH, AND MOBRIDGE.
BROWN COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Burleigh, Dickey, Dunn, Emmons by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-04 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Burleigh; Dickey; Dunn; Emmons; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; Kidder; LaMoure; Logan; McIntosh; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Oliver; Sioux; Slope; Stark; Stutsman SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 428 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS ND . NORTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BILLINGS BOWMAN BURLEIGH DICKEY DUNN EMMONS GOLDEN VALLEY GRANT HETTINGER KIDDER LAMOURE LOGAN MCINTOSH MCKENZIE MCLEAN MERCER MORTON OLIVER SIOUX SLOPE STARK STUTSMAN
ADAMS COUNTY, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dinwiddie, Prince George, Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dinwiddie; Prince George; Sussex A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN PRINCE GEORGE...NORTH CENTRAL SUSSEX AND EAST CENTRAL DINWIDDIE COUNTIES At 519 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Carson, or 7 miles southwest of Disputanta, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. This severe storm will be near Sussex around 545 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Newville, Richard Bland College, Templeton, Booker and Reams. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Larue, Marion, Nelson, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Larue; Marion; Nelson; Taylor The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Nelson County in central Kentucky Central Larue County in central Kentucky Northwestern Marion County in central Kentucky Northern Taylor County in central Kentucky * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 515 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hodgenville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Nelson, central Larue, northwestern Marion and northern Taylor Counties, including the following locations Saint Francis, Gethsemane, Athertonville, Boundary Oak, Attilla, Howardstown, Dant, Stiles, Gleanings and Holy Cross. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LARUE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 12:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lewis THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN LEWIS COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for northeastern Kentucky. Please report previous wind damage or hail to the National Weather Service by going to our website at weather.gov/iln and submitting your report via social media.
LEWIS COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, City of Galax, Grayson, Wythe by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Carroll; City of Galax; Grayson; Wythe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN ALLEGHANY COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN NORTH CAROLINA SOUTHWESTERN WYTHE...WEST CENTRAL CARROLL AND GRAYSON COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA AND THE NORTHWESTERN CITY OF GALAX At 519 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Cripple Creek to near Piney Creek, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Galax Sparta Independence Fries Ennice Mouth Of Wilson and Speedwell. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Hardin, Jessamine by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bourbon; Boyle; Clark; Fayette; Garrard; Hardin; Jessamine; Larue; Madison; Marion; Mercer; Nelson; Nicholas; Washington; Woodford SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 443 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL KENTUCKY BOURBON BOYLE CLARK FAYETTE GARRARD JESSAMINE MADISON MERCER NICHOLAS WOODFORD IN NORTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY HARDIN LARUE NELSON WASHINGTON IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY MARION THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDSTOWN, CARLISLE, DANVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN, HARRODSBURG, HODGENVILLE, LANCASTER, LEBANON, LEXINGTON, NICHOLASVILLE, PARIS, RICHMOND, SPRINGFIELD, VERSAILLES, AND WINCHESTER.
BOURBON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Vinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gallia; Jackson; Lawrence; Meigs; Vinton The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Boyd County in northeastern Kentucky Southeastern Greenup County in northeastern Kentucky West central Meigs County in southeastern Ohio Gallia County in southeastern Ohio Eastern Jackson County in southeastern Ohio Southeastern Vinton County in southeastern Ohio Lawrence County in southeastern Ohio Mason County in western West Virginia Central Cabell County in central West Virginia Northwestern Wayne County in western West Virginia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 514 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Oak Hill to near Lake Vesuvius to Naples, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Huntington, Ashland, Ironton, Jackson, Wellston, Point Pleasant, Gallipolis, Coal Grove, Pomeroy, Oak Hill, Wayne, Rio Grande, Chesapeake, Proctorville, Rutland, Beech Fork State Park, Cannonsburg, Lake Vesuvius, Barboursville and Kenova. This includes the following highways Interstate 64 in Kentucky between mile markers 181 and 191. Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 1 and 23. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bourbon, Clark, Fayette, Jessamine, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 15:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bourbon; Clark; Fayette; Jessamine; Madison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR CLARK...EASTERN JESSAMINE...SOUTHEASTERN BOURBON...NORTHEASTERN MADISON AND SOUTHEASTERN FAYETTE COUNTIES At 510 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Reynoldsville to near Harris Ferry, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Winchester, Harris Ferry, North Middletown, Goffs Corner, Lyndale, Redhouse, Jackson Ferry, Mina, Locust Grove and Hunt. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BOURBON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bath, Elliott, Fleming, Menifee, Morgan, Powell, Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bath; Elliott; Fleming; Menifee; Morgan; Powell; Rowan The National Weather Service in JACKSON KY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Powell County in east central Kentucky Northwestern Morgan County in southeastern Kentucky Bath County in east central Kentucky Menifee County in east central Kentucky Southeastern Fleming County in east central Kentucky Rowan County in east central Kentucky Northwestern Elliott County in east central Kentucky * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 515 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Waltz to Howards Mill, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Waltz around 520 PM EDT. Triplett around 525 PM EDT. Olympia Springs around 535 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Haldeman and Frenchburg. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BATH COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy