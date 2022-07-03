ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for DeKalb, Henry, Rockdale by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-03 17:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barrow, Clarke, Morgan, Oconee, Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 17:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Barrow; Clarke; Morgan; Oconee; Walton The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Oconee County in northeastern Georgia Southeastern Barrow County in north central Georgia North central Morgan County in north central Georgia Central Clarke County in northeastern Georgia Northeastern Walton County in north central Georgia * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 544 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bogart, or 7 miles northwest of Watkinsville, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Watkinsville, Statham, Bogart, North High Shoals, Bostwick, Bishop, Athens-Clarke County, Whitehall, Westgate Park, Beechwood Hills, Oconee Heights, Eastville, Barnett Shoals, State Botanical Garden Of Ga, Farmington and Bear Creek Reservoir. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARROW COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Meriwether, Pike, Upson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 17:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Meriwether; Pike; Upson The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Meriwether County in west central Georgia Southwestern Pike County in west central Georgia Northwestern Upson County in west central Georgia * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 540 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Molena, or 9 miles west of Zebulon, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Zebulon, Woodbury, Molena, Meansville, Gay, Hilltop, Lifsey Springs, Imlac and Hollonville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MERIWETHER COUNTY, GA
Annie A. Fairley

Atlanta-Fulton County EMA: The Emergency Operations Center is activated

The Emergency Operations Center is activated, hosting the Medical Branch for the @ATLtrackclub @ajcprr.Atlanta-Fulton County EMA. The Emergency Operations Center is activated, hosting the Medical Branch for the @ATLtrackclub @ajcprr. Some of our partners include @GradyHealth EMS, @ATLFireRescue, @AtlantaARES, @TEAMATL911, @FultonHealth, and @GeorgiaEMAHS. https://t.co/DIa42n0jWA.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Overturned tractor-trailer blocks I-285 exit ramp to I-20

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - An overturned tractor-trailer truck has blocked an exit ramp from Interstate 285 to Interstate 20 Wednesday morning in DeKalb County. The accident happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at the curve of the exit ramp from I-285 southbound to I-20 eastbound. Crews are on the scene...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Nationwide Report

34-year-old Sajida Hussaini died after being hit by a vehicle in Gwinnett County (Gwinnett County, GA)

34-year-old Sajida Hussaini died after being hit by a vehicle in Gwinnett County (Gwinnett County, GA)Nationwide Report. 34-year-old Sajida Hussaini was identified as the Afghan refugee who lost her life after getting struck by a vehicle in Gwinnett County. The victim was six months pregnant. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place on Hewatt Road [...]
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

48-year-old man drowns at home on Lake Lanier

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man drowned in Lake Lanier on Saturday evening, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. At 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, game wardens responded to the possible drowning of a man at a residence in Little River on Lake Lanier. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
ACCIDENTS
Annie A. Fairley

City of Atlanta on July 3rd: Updates from Atlanta Watershed, CDC Emergency and Centennial Park

Big win in College Park ➡️ Big 😁smiles😁 at #LookUpATL @nazhillmon x @howard_rhyne 🏀@AtlantaDream https://t.Centennial Park. Follow my account, keep up with local news and have a nice day! This article aggregates updates on social media from municipal departments, including the mayor's office, public safety departments (police, fire, emergency management, etc), and other departments related to citizen's health, transit, recreation and living utilities.
ATLANTA, GA
WJCL

Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 15-year-old girl who vanished

RIVERDALE, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Georgia need your help finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Natasha Ruiz was reported missing Wednesday after disappearing from her home on Jonathan Road in Riverdale. Natasha is described as 5 feet 1 inch, 140 pounds with black hair and...
RIVERDALE, GA
CBS 46

1 dead, 8 injured after car flips over on I-20

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One person is dead, and 8 others were injured after a single-car crash early Tuesday morning. Dekalb County police say at around 4:15 a.m. officers were called to an accident on Interstate-20 westbound near Wesley Chapel Road. Police said it appears that the driver lost control...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

