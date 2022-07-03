ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens County, WA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Stevens by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-03 14:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-03 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a...

alerts.weather.gov

KXLY

Expect a stormy Sunday; Flood Watch for the rest of the weekend – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– The nice part of the weekend is over, and now it’s time to settle into cooler temperatures and dodge thunderstorms for the next two days. Sunday will be stormy off-and-on throughout the day. Temperatures will start in the low 60s and only hit the upper 70s. Strong thunderstorms are possible north of Spokane and Coeur d’Alene on Sunday afternoon and evening. These storms could produce some gusty winds and hail. The strongest storms will show up in the early afternoon to early evening.
SPOKANE, WA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Spokane road, bridge closures for nearly $5M of construction

(The Center Square) – Construction season is underway in Spokane and this week brings street closures to accommodate nearly $5 million in projects. The $3 million project to install a pipe to connect stormwater infrastructure from the intersection of T.J. Meenach Drive and Northwest Boulevard to the Downriver Golf Course will produce two closure areas. Motorists are asked to avoid Riverview Drive from Euclid to Cleveland Avenue, and Cleveland Avenue from Riverside to C Street.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

2 rescued from Spokane River near Sandifur Bridge

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two people were rescued and are now safe after falling in the Spokane River. Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said the two people fell out of their boat near the Sandifur Bridge. One was able to safely get out of the water on their own, while the other was rescued using the boat as a platform against...
SPOKANE, WA
#Wind Gust#Mph
KXLY

Victims located, identified in Pend Oreille River boat crash

SANDPOINT, Idaho — The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office has located and identified the people involved in the boat crash that occurred on Tuesday evening. The bodies of Gregory J. Daiker, 59, of Laclede, Aaron J. Faulhaber, 49, of Laclede, Jason L. Maxson, 51, of Laclede, and John R. Schulte, 59, of Sandpoint, were recovered from the river.
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Take it seriously’: SRHD, CDC recommend masks in Spokane County

SPOKANE, Wash. – If you’re heading to the store or the movies, you may want to have a mask handy again. Masks are now recommended in Spokane County. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Spokane County’s risk is in the “high” category right now. Spokane Regional Health Officer Frank Velazquez says there’s been a six-percent increase in the case rate.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Idaho State Journal

Bodies of 4 men who died in boating accident are recovered

SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) — Officials in northern Idaho have recovered the bodies of all four victims who were killed after their boat capsized on the Pend Oreille River. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victims as Gregory J. Daiker, 59, of Laclede, Idaho; Aaron J. Faulhaber, 49, of Laclede; Jason L. Maxson, 51, of Laclede; and John R. Shulte, 59, of Sandpoint, Idaho. The sheriff’s office says next of kin for all four men have been notified. KREM-TV reports the high-performance boat capsized on the river at approximately 7 p.m. on Tuesday night.
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

An update on COVID-19 numbers in Spokane County

SPOKANE, Wash. — On Saturday, the CDC recommended that six counties in Washington should return to wearing masks. One of the counties mentioned was Spokane County. Spokane County has “high” levels of COVID-19 cases in the community. This means that Spokane County has seen either 200 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people or it has 20 new COVID-19 hospital...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Deer Park, WA [2022 Updated]

Deer Park is a small city in Spokane County, Washington, that offers residents many community events, access to public transportation, and plenty of unique places to eat within the town and throughout the area. Below are some of the best restaurants in Deer Park, WA, and a few just outside...
DEER PARK, WA
KHQ Right Now

Fourth of July events in Spokane and Coeur D’Alene

SPOKANE Wash. - The Inland Northwest is holding a variety of Fourth of July celebrations around the area. From fireworks shows to cruise rides, here are the local events planned for the Fourth of July weekend. Fireworks. Four fireworks shows will light up the Spokane sky on July 4. The...
SPOKANE, WA

