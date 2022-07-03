Special Weather Statement issued for Graham by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 15:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Anderson; Morgan; Scott A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Morgan, northwestern Anderson and south central Scott Counties through 600 PM EDT At 508 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of Wartburg, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Wartburg, Sunbright, Rosedale, Frozen Head State Park, Petros and Coalfield. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

ANDERSON COUNTY, TN ・ 41 MINUTES AGO