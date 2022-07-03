ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, NJ

NJ State Police Sgt. Charged In Sex Assault Of Daughter's Teen Peer At PA Motel

By Cecilia Levine
 3 days ago

A New Jersey State Police sergeant has been accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl who goes to school with his daughter at a motel in State College, PA and giving her alcohol, according to various news reports citing police documents.

David De Jesus, 45, has been suspended without pay, a New Jersey State Police spokesman said and declined further comment.

De Jesus was at the Ramada Inn at State College for a wrestling tournament on April 22, when he gave alcohol to the girl and told her to keep it a secret, the outlet said citing State College police, We Are Central PA reports.

De Jesus, of Howell, also let the girl have a beer from her room but started asking her "weird questions," and repeated that she was 18 when she told him her age was 14, according to an affidavit.

The victim allegedly ran into De Jesus' hotel bathroom after he sexually assaulted her, and when she came out, was instructed by the sergeant to keep drinking alcohol and not to tell anyone.

The victim and De Jesus' daughter allegedly go to school together, and both were attending the wrestling tournament, NJ Advance Media says.

Online records show De Jesus was charged with indecent assault without consent, indecent assault of a person less than 16-years-old and giving liquor to a minor. He was arraigned last week and released on $27,500 unsecured bail, pending a court hearing July 6.

NJSP did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for comment placed Sunday, July 3.

