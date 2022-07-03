Motorcycle Crash Closes Route 8 North in Shelton

GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — I-95 Northbound in Greenwich is heavily congested due to a truck crashing and being overturned on the highway Tuesday morning. Officials said the highway is clogged with traffic between exits 3 and 6 (which is about a 3.3-mile stretch). The tractor-trailer crashed and overturned between exits 5 and 6, according to […]
Stamford firefighters pulled off two rescues in one day - and they're not something you see every day. At about 8 p.m., crews were called to the Springdale Train Station after getting a report that a woman fell between the train and the platform. The Metro North conductor and engineer...
A woman has died after crashing her car Saturday afternoon, according to police. Officials said the single car accident happened in the area of Meadows End Road and Lucille Drive at about 10:20 a.m. Responding officers found a 2002 Honda Civic that had struck a utility pole. Officials said 84-year-old...
A Connecticut woman was killed after hitting a utility pole when her car veered across a roadway, according to police. The crash took place in New Haven County in Milford, around 10:20 a.m., on Saturday, July 2 in the area of Meadows End Road and Lucille Drive. The collision involved...
A woman has been hospitalized in Stamford after she was struck and then pinned, by a CTtransit bus. Video of the scene was taken by a viewer on Atlantic Street and the fire department posted images of the actual rescue. They had to use high pressure air bags to lift...
On July 2, 2022, at approximately 10:20am, a serious motor vehicle collision was reported in the area of Meadows End Road and Lucille Drive. The collision was found to involve a 2002 Honda Civic operated by Emily Wood, 84, of Milford. The operator of the Honda was driving west on...
Police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed a deadly crash Thursday in Milford that left two people dead. The crash happened Thursday on I-95 North. According to police, three cars were involved, and two people from the same car were killed. Police say it all began when a...
A small plane crashed at a Boy Scouts of America camp near a Connecticut airport. The crash took place in Litchfield County in Plymouth around 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, at Camp Mattatuck. According to a release from the Connecticut Rivers Boy Scout Council, the light aircraft crashed on the...
STAMFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Stamford Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad are investigating a fatal motor vehicle vs. motorcycle incident. Earlier today, a small motorcycle, being operated by a 68 year-old Stamford resident, was traveling southbound on Newfield Ave. At some point, that the operator of the...
A man from Torrington has died after a crash in Norfolk on Sunday afternoon. State police said 21-year-old Nicholas Ponzi, of Torrington, was traveling east on Route 44 around 4 p.m. when he went off of the road, hit a stone wall and landed sideways. Ponzi was transported to Winsted...
Two New London firefighters were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after battling a house fire Saturday evening, according to officials. Officials said they responded to a 2-alarm fire on Rosemary Street. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw fire coming out of the windows of the home....
A woman has been pushed out of a moving vehicle in the 200 block of Bond Street and is currently unconscious. First responders on the way.
NEW FAIRFIELD — Police say charges are pending against a 17-year-old driver following a crash on Ball Pond Road that sent him and another local teen to the hospital early Friday morning. The single-vehicle collision happened around 12:30 a.m., when a southbound 2010 Honda Civic veered off the roadway...
TOWN OF KENT – State Police have released the details of a double fatal motor vehicle accident on Interstate 84 in Putnam County that occurred on Saturday. Troopers said the incident occurred at around 1:35 in the morning on July 2 on I-84 westbound in the Town of Kent.
“Earlier this afternoon, our Dispatch Center received a call from the Connecticut State Police requesting assistance with a possible suicidal female sitting on the edge of the I-95 Northbound bridge over the Mianus River, between Exits 4 and 5. GPD dispatched several units to the area. One of our Officers, Master Patrol Officer Moavero, made contact with the subject and engaged the subject in conversation. Officer P. O’Connor with the assistance of some of the area marina workers, was able to take a position in a work boat underneath the bridge. For reasons unknown, the female subject suddenly pushed herself from her seated position over the edge of the bridge and fell into the Mianus River. After she landed in the water, Officer O’Connor was able to get the female out from the water and pulled her into the boat. She was taken to a nearby marina, where medical care was handed over to Greenwich Emergency Medical Service. The subject was transported to the Greenwich Hospital without incident. An initial assessment showed no signs of life-threatening or serious injuries.
Route 8 UPDATE: The accident was near exit 12 and the highway will be shutdown for an extended period of time according to radio reports. 2022-07-03@3:20pm– Report of a motorcycle accident on Biltmore Road, the motorcycle on the operator and he is unable to free himself. Another incident of a crash on Route 8 northbound between exits 11 and 12.
Two men from Bridgeport have died after a crash on Interstate 95 north in Milford last week. State police said a man from Pennsylvania was driving a Hyundai in the left lane ahead of a man from Milford who was driving a Volvo in the center lane on Thursday around 6:40 a.m. At the same time, a man from Bridgeport was driving a Lincoln in the left lane adjacent to the Hyundai.
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut State Police said they responded to more than 6,400 calls for service over the Fourth of July weekend. Troopers on Tuesday morning released their final statistics for the holiday enforcement period, which ran from 12 a.m. on July 1 through 11:59 p.m. on July 4.
