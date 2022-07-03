Motorcycle Crash Closes Route 8 North in Shelton

“Earlier this afternoon, our Dispatch Center received a call from the Connecticut State Police requesting assistance with a possible suicidal female sitting on the edge of the I-95 Northbound bridge over the Mianus River, between Exits 4 and 5. GPD dispatched several units to the area. One of our Officers, Master Patrol Officer Moavero, made contact with the subject and engaged the subject in conversation. Officer P. O’Connor with the assistance of some of the area marina workers, was able to take a position in a work boat underneath the bridge. For reasons unknown, the female subject suddenly pushed herself from her seated position over the edge of the bridge and fell into the Mianus River. After she landed in the water, Officer O’Connor was able to get the female out from the water and pulled her into the boat. She was taken to a nearby marina, where medical care was handed over to Greenwich Emergency Medical Service. The subject was transported to the Greenwich Hospital without incident. An initial assessment showed no signs of life-threatening or serious injuries.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 23 HOURS AGO