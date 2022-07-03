ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea closing in on Raheem Sterling transfer after further talks as Man City demand more than the £45m Jesus fee

By Martin Blackburn
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MJIgQ_0gTtzKbs00

RAHEEM STERLING is closing in on a switch to Chelsea with Thomas Tuchel's side holding fresh talks with Manchester City.

No fee has yet been agreed for the England ace – but talks are believed to have progressed well over the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3omm12_0gTtzKbs00
Chelsea are understood to be closing in on the signing of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City Credit: AFP

SunSport exclusively revealed last month how City know they are facing a losing battle to keep the 27-year-old.

Chelsea have ramped up their pursuit of the ex-Liverpool ace with top target Raphinha determined to link up with Barcelona instead.

The Citizens are keen to top the £45million fee they are receiving from Arsenal for Gabriel Jesus if they are to allow Sterling to move to Stamford Bridge.

Jesus' switch to Emirates will finally be announced on Monday, with the striker to wear the No9 shirt.

Both Jesus and Sterling had a year left on their contracts at the Etihad and were worried about game time following the arrival of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez.

SunSport reported in April that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta was keen on a move for the Brazilian – who he worked with when he was Pep Guardiola’s assistant.

Meanwhile Kalvin Phillips will be among four new recruits officially unveiled by Manchester City next weekend.

The England midfielder’s £45m switch to the Premier League champions is expected to be confirmed on Monday after he underwent his medical on Friday.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

And at the weekend the 26-year-old will join Haaland, Alvarez and Stefan Ortega at the Etihad at a special event to meet the fans.

That visit will mark the start of the hard work for Phillips and his new team-mates.

Pep Guardiola has given his squad a few extra days off this summer – meaning pre-season training is not due to start until next Monday.

All the new boys are expected to be on the plane when they depart for a short tour of North America five days later.

Phillips arrival is likely to coincide with fellow holding midfielder Romeo Lavia, 18, leaving City to join Southampton in a £10million deal.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Another one! Barcelona announce their second signing of the day as they finally confirm ex-Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen follows Franck Kessie to the Nou Camp... and Danish defender signs on with massive £430MILLION release clause

Barcelona have confirmed their second signing of the day, with Andreas Christensen announced just hours after Franck Kessie's arrival. The Danish defender left Chelsea when his contract expired this summer and therefore joins the Spanish giants on a free transfer. Christensen has joined LaLiga side Barcelona on a four-year contract,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Stefan Ortega
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
Jesus
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Barcelona#Citizens#Sunsport#Brazilian
The US Sun

‘Of course he’s not happy’ – Man Utd icon Rio Ferdinand backs unsettled Cristiano Ronaldo as star aims to force transfer

RIO FERDINAND claims wantaway legend Cristiano Ronaldo is right to be upset at Manchester United - because he deserves to be a winner. Chelsea and Napoli are monitoring Ronaldo's situation, while agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly contacted several clubs. And ex-England centre-back Ferdinand says of his 37-year-old former United team-mate:...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
569K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy