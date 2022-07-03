20-year-old man caught on camera firing gunshot into Riverside police station

Police say a man arrested after surveillance video captured him staring at the sleeping residents of a home he broke into has been linked to a rape in San Bernardino.Anthony Andrew Cifuentes, 31, has been charged with rape, assault with intent to commit rape, and two counts of burglary, according to police.Cifuentes was arrested in April on suspicion of breaking into a home, where police say he was captured on surveillance video, unnervingly standing over the residents and staring at them as they slept. Investigators released video of the break-in because they said they believed he may have committed similar...

SAN BERNARDINO, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO