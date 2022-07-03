ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
20-year-old man caught on camera firing gunshot into Riverside police station

By Alexa Mae Asperin
foxla.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIVERSIDE, Calif. - A 20-year-old man is in custody after he was caught on camera firing a gunshot into a Riverside police station last month. The incident happened June 4 at the Magnolia Avenue station....

Comments / 5

Mike Jimenez
3d ago

I really don't think that's a good idea to post that period. It shows that your cameras are a very low quality probably 1080PI can't understand with as much money as riverside California has the police department can't afford better cameras. It's. Do you need at least 4K cameras and you should have a camera for anyone entering The parking lot or station. At our station. God-bless our police officer's day safe God-bless America.

