The risk of falling debris is the cause of scaffolding coming up in front of one Downtown Auburn building. According to The Citizen, the former site of the Chemung Canal Trust Company at 120 Genesee Street has debris falling from its facade. City officials say the wall isn’t in good shape and have been in touch with the building’s owners – Felipe and Katherine Martin of Sacremento California – who are working with an architect on repairs.

AUBURN, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO