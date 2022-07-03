One shot in drive-by shooting on East State Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one shot in a vehicle shooting on 200 East State Street.

The victim, a 31-year-old man is suffering two gunshot wounds to the left index finger and lower left leg. The injuries are not life-threatening.

The victim stated he was being followed by a vehicle while driving, described as a silver Dodge Charger with tinted windows and a hood scoop.

The vehicle came to a stop and an unknown person opened the driver’s side door and began shooting at the car he was in.

The suspect’s car was last seen heading northbound on Liberty St. from Orange Street.

JSO reports the victim was dropped off at the hospital in a gold Jeep, and it is unknown at this time if the vehicle was involved in the incident.

Patrol officers are currently working on retrieving surveillance video to obtain more details about this incident, and detectives with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit are conducting the investigation regarding this case.

If you have information regarding this case to please call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG. They can also utilize Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when new information is available.

