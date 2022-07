YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann Hickey, 73, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 2, 2022. She was born on October 10, 1948 in Youngstown, Ohio to Joseph and Celia (Weaver) Grasso. She had the hardest and most important job as a homemaker. Nevertheless, one of her...

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO