Four-time Formula 1 champion Sebastian Vettel carried out a few laps in Nigel Mansell’s title-winning Williams FW14B on F1 British Grand Prix weekend. Vettel purchased the car in 2018 and brought it to Silverstone, and has updated it in order for it to run with carbon neutral fuels. Mansell climbed onto the pit wall to lovingly watch his old machine being taken for a spin by the four-time world champion, which took place on race day, which was also Vettel’s 35th birthday.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO