CDC: 80% of Illinois has medium, high COVID transmission level

By Bradley Zimmerman
 3 days ago

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The CDC’s current map of COVID transmission levels per county bears bad news for the state of Illinois: 81 of the state’s 102 counties, or roughly 80 percent, are listed as having a medium or high level of COVID-19 transmission.

The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics to determine COVID-19 community level for each county:

  1. New COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days
  2. The percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients
  3. Total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days

Using this data, the CDC classifies a county’s community level as being low, medium or high.

Iroquois and Livingston Counties are among the 21 counties that are still listed in the low classification. People living in these counties are only advised to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and, if they have symptoms, to get tested and wear a mask.

Coles, Cumberland, De Witt, Edgar, Effingham, Ford, McLean, Moultrie, Piatt, Shelby and Vermilion Counties are among the 53 counties listed in the medium classification. People living in these counties are advised to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccination and get tested if they experience symptoms or are exposed to someone who tests positive. People at high risk for severe illness are further advised to consider wearing a mask indoors and take other precautions.

Champaign, Christian, Douglas, Logan, Macon, Menard and Sangamon Counties are listed in the high classification along with 21 other counties. People in these counties are advised to wear a mask indoors and take the recommended actions for medium- and low-level classifications.

